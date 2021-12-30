Although many of the movements of calisthenics can be practiced almost anywhere, the truth is that calisthenics is a discipline that is born in the streets, specifically around the bars and cages parks designed for this purpose.

In this article We teach you a calisthenics routine that you can put into practice in the cage where you usually train.

Training design

exercise repetitions or work time jumping jacks 1’30 “(minute and a half) pull ups or chin-ups wide grip 15-25 reps push ups or push-ups 15-25 reps close grip pull ups or chin-ups 15-25 reps dips or funds 15-25 reps squat jumps or jump squat 1’30 “(minute and a half)

As we can see, the training that we are going to carry out has a circuit format, that is, we must go from one exercise to another with the minimum possible breaks. Don’t get us wrong, you can rest when, where and how much you want, but the intention should be to finish in the shortest possible time.

In this sense, the training consists of 2, 3 or 4 rounds that you must finish in the shortest possible time. We recommend taking ample breaks between rounds of at least 3-4 minutes.

This training has a high metabolic load due to the high density of work that we do in a short time. It is great for increasing work capacity.

Jumping jacks

We begin the training by raising the heart rate with an ideal exercise for this purpose: jumping jacks.

The jumping jacks allow us to perform many repetitions in a short time in a constant and fluid way so it is one of the best exercises for metabolic workouts of its kind.

Pull ups or chin-ups with wide and narrow grip

Regarding chin-ups, we have two variants in training: with a wide and open grip and with a closed grip.

By open grip we mean twice the distance between shoulder and shoulder, that is, what is known as biacromial width.

By close grip we mean the same shoulder-to-shoulder distance or less.

With open grips we can expect more activation on the bib, but the travel will be less. On the other hand, with closed grips we can expect more activation in muscles such as the biceps, and also the travel will be greater.

Push ups or push-ups

If chin-ups are a traction exercise, push-ups are push-ups and are part of the basic exercises that we must master if we practice calisthenics.

There are dozens of variations of push-ups but in this case we ask you to do the standard push-ups, that is, feet and hands resting on the ground and around the same distance between shoulder and shoulder.

Remember that when performing the eccentric phase the elbows should be placed at about 45 degrees with respect to the torso.

Dips or bottoms

The dips would be a pushing exercise that puts in check not only the pectoral but also the triceps and especially the anterior deltoid.

The funds can also be made in many ways but in this case we will make them between parallel bars.

Squat jumps or jump squats

Finally, we finish as we started, with an exercise with a cardiovascular component that also allows us to work the lower body: jump squats.

The really important thing in this exercise is chain one repetition with the next to get that cyclical component that we look for in exercises of this type.

Images | iStock

Videos | XHIT Daily, Link, CrossFit®, ActiveID Training Systems, Well + Good