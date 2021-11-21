A former Apple Store worker has known very well what to do with what she has learned from her years of experience!

What you learn at Apple is never forgotten. And you know it well Sabrina Badin a content creator on TikTok, who was formerly part of the staff of employees of the Apple Store, and bases his publications on tricks on the iPhone, Apple Watch and MacBooks.

Currently, Badin, known online as @thegeniussabb, has more than 41,000 followers on his platform, who regularly like him for the publication of mini tutorials, which reduces the time to find answer different questions or simply provide technology to Apple users.

Apple’s best tricks come to TikTok

Most of Badin’s posts focus on showing the easiest way to take advantage of the functions of the iPhone, Apple Watch or MacBook when performing several of the most common actions that users often resort to. Some of the most popular include:

Record Videos with Background Music

In one of his most popular tutorials, Badin breaks down one of the most popular tricks when it comes to making these types of videos. Thus, instead of taking advantage of the moment when the music is instantly cut off to press record, Badin recommends recording a video by holding holding down the white shutter button in normal camera settings and dragging your finger to the right.

The button should turn into a record button, which when released starts recording with the music still in the background.

Discover a song in Shazam without going to the app

According to Badin’s videos, the easiest way to identify a song in Shazam is go to the Music Recognition option in the Control Center on your device, which means that all you need to do is select the function in the Control Center as soon as you want to identify a song.

Sign documents on iPhone

To solve this need, the tiktoker showed a feature already available on iPhones that easily adds signatures. Once in the document that needs the signature, we only have to press “edit”, then the plus sign and “add signature”. The feature allows you to draw your own signature and save it for future use easily.

Write on Apple Watch

Apple Watches users will be familiar with how difficult it can be to write on the small screen, but Badin suggested using his “crown” to send text messages. “All you have to do is draw the first two letters of any word and then scroll through the options suggested by Apple.”

Scan Polaroids on your iPhone

With the return of love for vintage this is a feature that many are sure to take advantage of. Badin suggested to his followers that they use the document scanner in the “Notes” to select and scan the Polaroids in your notes and then share them at any time.

Calculate tips and split bills on Apple Watch

The option allows you to do useful operations such as dividing the account while calculating what the tip percentage is can be a time-consuming task, but the Apple Watch for it. As Badin shows, the Apple Watch calculator has a “Tip” button that allows you to select the percentage to add to your amount. It then lets you choose how many people to split the bill between and calculates the amount to pay for each person.

Which of these did you know or plan to add to your list of tricks?

