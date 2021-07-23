Websites are not always in control of their pages, especially if they use third-party services to include content in articles or publications. Some renowned portals, such as Washington Post, HuffPost or New York Magazine, have shown pornography on several of their pages by mistake, as you have discovered a Twitter user.

All these websites had something in common, were using Vidme, a former video hosting service that stopped working in 2017. The domain has been bought by a porn company called “5 Stars Porn HD”, which appears to have modified all of the existing Vidme links to display explicit content.

The platform worked in a similar way to YouTube, allowing websites to embed content in their articles to show a video. Apparently, many of the portals did not remove the Vidme links from their pages, as the videos continued to be shown despite the inactivity of the service.

It is not clear how the porn videos have been embedded in those pages. Everything points to the fact that the pornographic company made a redirection of the links, making old videos automatically switch to porn videos. Now all Vidme related links, including the main one, lead to the porn website.

Embed pornography on popular portals to attract more visitors

Vidme is a portal with hardly any visits. The aforementioned pornography service could have taken advantage of the fact that many of the websites kept videos of the platform to show their explicit content and try to capture more audience.

Fortunately, the portals that displayed this content by mistake they have been removing the inlays from their pages. However, the content has been present for hours on many websites and in articles that had nothing to do with pornography. The number of pages affected is unknown.

This is one more example of danger of embedding third-party services in web pages. Above all, those platforms that have not worked for years. Modifying hundreds of pages to remove content can be time consuming. However, it is a practical way to prevent a user from encountering nudity or explicit sex when reading an article that has nothing to do with pornography.