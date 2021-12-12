‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (Dear Evan Hansen, 2021) adapts a Broadway musical that won six Tony Awards in 2017. Features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, winners of an Academy Award for ‘La la land’ (2017). His successful journey made him become a slide of tears and joy that tried to face some preconceived conventions regarding mental health that did not pass without his little controversy already in its theatrical version.

However, in cinematic vision your lukewarm message is the least of your problems. The story follows Evan, an outcast encouraged by his mother and his therapist to write letters to himself to help him deal with anxiety. But one of his most personal letters falls into the wrong hands of his partner, an unbearable troubled boy named Connor, who turns out to be the brother of Zoe, the girl Evan is madly in love with.





When Connor commits suicide, his parents find Evan’s letter mentioning their son, leading the family to believe that the two were best friends. Out of the tragedy comes a kind of light sitcom that gets more complicated than Evan can handle when things get out of hand. The problem is that the starting point is wildly dark, and realistically, your hero doesn’t just make very questionable decisionsbut ones that only a horrible person could take.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ insists that we feel empathy for his protagonist for being a strange guy, but what we see in front of the screen does not differ much from what the young ‘Joker’ could do. His lies are more and more horrendous and each time he continues to dig deeper a hole that the viewer’s confusion makes the viewer wonder at times. if we really are facing one of the most satanic and brilliant black comedies of the year, but from time to time there is an emotional, pure and melancholic song that freezes the smile.

A mess worthy of ‘Seinfeld’

Everything he does creates a very macabre mess worthy of a ‘Seinfeld’ episode, with moments that could happen to George Constanza, like that hilarious speech in front of his entire school where he sees Connor’s mother cheer him on when he’s not sure he’s singing. In reality his performance is a new allegation of cynicism and deception to multiply the scope of his imposture. As the film progresses, it becomes clearer that we are misinterpreting what the creators were looking for with the main character and it goes to a much more murky, strange phase.





And it is because we realize that there is nothing that makes you think that what you propose is fun. His tone problem is compounded when Stephen Chbosky takes the musical into the terrain of his millennial drama ‘The Advantages of Being an Outcast’ (2012), which was already too solemn and smug, taking the material so seriously that he ignores that the approach is as scathing as the one in ‘School for Young Assassins’ (Heathers, 1988), here with a nerd who decides to take advantage of the suicide of one of the guys who laughed at him.





In fact, at times it seems that he does not shy away from the absurdity of his premise. The musical number ‘Sincerely Me’ where Evan and his friend Jared write false emails between Evan and Connor, is represented with the dead character dancing and representing what this false correspondence narrates in a macabre delusion in which we share the joy over the terrible idea that the two little bastards have had. But the film keeps pretending that the viewer feels bad for Evan for his “accidental” situation without even evaluating how disgusting it is what he is doing.

No, the thing was serious

The songs and their repetitive melodies, introduced as moments of dialogue that suddenly seek to be catharsis of sincerity and good intentions, turn like slaps to remind us that truly ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ wants us to understand a guy who uses the suicide of a stranger to get close to his sister and cajole his wealthy parents who want to pay him for college, while he abandons and treats his poor and troubled mother fatally. This is presented to us as a moving story to help young people cope with depression.

There has been a lot of criticism about Ben Platt’s age as a teenager. This has never been a problem in high school comedies, we’ve seen thirty-somethings play younger people. And, although Ben does not pay anything as a high school student at 27 years old, the problem is that the rest of the casting is young, and Evan’s scruffy characterization, with those matted curls, which seem to hide weird entrances in high school, turns the difference into a perception problem.

Not only does he seem like the darkest main character in a teenage comedy – Regina George would tremble at his side – but if his story were told from a slightly darker perspective, we would be talking about a psychological thriller of a stalker in the tradition of ‘You’ (2018). Hansen has no problem in flirting with the dead man’s sister pretending that all his chilling observations, which he memorized while stalking her, they were actually made by his brother.





On the edge of the malicious neighbor thriller

That malicious and manipulative tactic, with overtones creepy of incest, they lead him to get out with the girl for … months !. The possibility that he will achieve something else, with the older guy looking pretending to be a teenager has, could belong to a movie about the dangers of grooming, following in the wake of cuckoo thrillers that step into a family like ‘Brimstone & Treacle’ (1982) or the very ‘Titane’ (2021), which was an apocryphal adaptation of ‘The impostor’ (2012) with which ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ has more in common than with ‘Freaks and Geeks ‘.

When his plan expands and becomes the most popular type, it seems that the angle is abandoned and we are shown to a house-hungry megalomaniac Hansen, a sociopath with potential to become a serial killer –There are not so many differences with ‘My friend Dahmer’ (2017) – if we think a little wrong, with an angle of the influence of internet attention also common with films like ‘Ingrid Goes West’ (2017). The problem, again, is that under all their actions is a dubious message that the world is a place of forgiveness, good intentions, and misunderstandings.



Evan

At its best, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ seems like a satire on tabletop movies like the one perpetrated by Will Ferrell and Kristen Wig’s ‘Dangerous Adoption’ (2015), a tacky comedy for certain palates, but it always moves on the opposite direction, functioning as a painfully solemn and misguided story about the ills that emotional disturbances can bring to a teenager. Objectively it is not such a bad film but the disconcerting gulf between its good intentions and what is proposed on the screen make it another great studio musical to be screened alongside ‘Cats’ in a double program for lovers of the bizarre.