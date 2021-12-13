New Monday and we wake up wanting to see how the new life of Dexter and Son (I wish they had called it that), especially in this middle section of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ where things get very interesting.

Of course, from here spoilers for ‘Too Many Tuna Sandwiches’ the sixth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

After the umpteenth disagreement between Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott), the first point of the episode to deal with is THE pending conversation. After a scene that emulated that of the first episode with that role-playing game, we see that this time Angela (Julia Jones) is not up for sex or shit. She wants to know who her boyfriend is, why his false identity.

The runrún

It is not the only thing that haunts Angela’s head, since after verifying last week that Kurt (Clancy Brown) has lied, it is now necessary to know why and what the local chief is hiding. On the one hand we have that runrún and on the other that of Dexter trying to find out who has been able to discover his identity.





It’s funny that she doesn’t suspect her son — the only one who really knows Jim’s past and with whom things are very tense — but rather Molly (Jamie Chung). Fortunately, this suspicion will be the one that saves the life of the podcaster.

Speaking of which, I am a bit unnerved by Kurt’s attitude. It is clear that not having killed the girl from the last episode as he wanted has upset him a bit. We thought we were quite clear about the profile of her victims and she very much misses Molly’s choice. Although wanting to end a young woman who wants to find out what happened to Matt at all costs is justified, is unbecoming of him and his disappearance would attract more attention than desired. At least compared to the rest of the disappeared.

It’s also funny how Kurt continues to act as a father figure (not a bit of grace to Dexter) for Harrison. Something that is also reinforced by the story of how he “sponsored” Logan (Alano Miller). I’m quite curious to see how this sketchy bond plays out, especially after an episode in which parent-child therapy does not seem to have smoothed out any rough edges. Especially when Harrison’s dark passenger returns to light in the middle of a wrestling match.

Returning with missing, the episode solves one of Angela’s greatest torments: where is her friend Iris. The answer: deep in a cave. That this is the reason why you call (need) your ex (calling him by name) indicates that you do not believe, at all, that it was an accident. Or is it what she wants, that explanation for everything.

Now that other mystery opens up and my theory is that the WHOLE thing with Kurt started with Iris. But that will be resolved, I imagine, in future episodes. At the moment, ‘Too many tuna sandwiches’, does not disappoint in what continues to be a season in crescendo.