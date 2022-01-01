While I devoured all seven books at the time (eight, if we count ‘The Cursed Legacy’) and enjoyed the movies quite a bit, I don’t consider myself a fatal ‘Harry Potter’ fan. Perhaps more for not corresponding in the generation than for something else. Even so it’s hard not to get intoxicated with excitement in the first few bars from ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, the HBO Max special that celebrates 20 years of the film saga.

I had consciously avoided soaking myself in expectations and, beyond the inevitable, I gave the play practically not knowing anything about what I was going to find. The first, an invitation to the 20th anniversary party, together with the protagonists, mainly Emma Watson, we arrived at the great refectory of Hogwarts excited with the music and waiting for great celebrations. What a disappointment when I see that what follows is not exactly that.

A lovely making of

With a great trick more of an illusionist than a magician, suddenly we get into an embellished, festive and particular “how it was done” commented by the actors and directors of the saga. Moving, yes, between iconic settings (the Gryffindor common room, Dumbledore’s office, Diagon Alley, etc.) in which memories are shared and they narrate their piece of Harry Potter oral history.

Thus we find conversations between Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, the latter serving as a bridge to interview and count battles with Chris Columbus, Helena Bonham-Carter or Gary Oldman. These talks, which, deep down, is what would distinguish a BTS when using this special, do not end up having a spark or a sufficient spontaneity.

Beyond the sadly unavoidable absences – the late Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy) and Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) – and some notable ones, this Return to Hogwarts is a whole parade of great British actors who embodied “the adults” of the saga.

With these exchanges we see two different generations that now he looks (or tries) as equals and they share their anecdotes and what they learned from each other. They are touching points in which the idea is emphasized (the one that often makes us raise our eyebrows) that we are facing a large extended family.





Yes, there are precious moments and to be honest with each other – the typical crushes, for example. But (I imagine that due to COVID issues) eeverything is too reduced, taking away a celebrative tone to the program in what is told from the origins to the final clapperboard of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’.

There are also decisions between the strange and the suspicious, such as highlighting a somewhat rare character from the saga such as the Dean Thomas from Alfred Enoch. Although Enoch is making a name for himself (we have seen him nothing ago in ‘Fundación’) on television, I was surprised to see him here since his role was very secondary.

Leaving aside the author of the books





But the jewel of suspicious movements is taken by the participation of JK Rowling through a 2019 video interview. A full-fledged sitting on the bench since, although the presence of the controversial author is undoubtedly mandatory, the fact that she has not been in the festivities reflects her status as a canceled lady due to her transphobic opinions.

In fact, part of the special (already when they comment on the latest movies) influences the inclusion in the Harry Potter universe of those who did not fit. But above all, ‘Return to Hogwarts’ puts all its focus on narrating how the adaptations were forged and their impact on their fans more than on the well-known origin of the franchise.

We have already admitted that we are in an era of exploitation of nostalgia and HBO Max is a participant with the specials of ‘Friends’, ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ and ‘The West Wing of the White House’, but these types of programs fails to refine how to do this subgenre?

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ is a good example of this by wanting to make us drink a potion that although it works is slightly watered down. It works, and we are attentive to the screen for a hundred minutes, but it lacks the charm and magic that the movies gave off.