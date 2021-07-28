An electric that is proof of everything? This is the Audi created for the Dakar Rally

Travelin the middle of dunes ofand temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius seemed not to be the ideal terrain for an electric vehicle. At least, until now.

Audi revealed details of his RS Q e-tron, a vehicle that is under development to participate in the Dakar rally, one of the most demanding competitions due to the conditions in which it is carried out.

Off-road tires with orange wheels, a low-rise front and what appears to be a huge air intake over the roof are the design details that jump as soon as you look at it. RS Q e-tron.

However, the most striking thing about the vehicle is underneath the aggressive lines. It incorporates not only, but two electric motors, one on each axis, and which are based on the same generators used by Audi in their cars from the Formula E.

To feed them, a battery what weighs 370 kilograms with a capacity of 50 kWh.

Because in the middle of the desert electrical connections are lacking, let alone electrolineras, the RS Q e-tron incorporates a gasoline engine TFSI which will be able to recharge the battery with a very low consumption, according to Audi estimates.

And when can we see it in action? Well, it will not be long, in reality this vehicle will have to reach the competition in next year’s edition, where three RS Q e-tron they will seek to cross the desert with very low emissions.