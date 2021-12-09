An efficient and environmentally conscious blockchain

A report presented by PwC revealed that the blockchain has notably reduced its energy consumption after its migration from PoW to PoS.

The Tezos blockchain has increased energy efficiency per transaction by at least 70%, and the estimated electricity requirement per transaction is less than 30% in 2021 than in 2020.

The low carbon footprint allows the company’s developers to prioritize innovation without compromising sustainability.

May 2021 will be marked as the month in which Bitcoin surpassed the $ 60,000 mark, historical at the time, and then began a severe collapse that made it lose more than 50% of its value. All this came from statements by Elon Musk, owner of the electric car company Tesla, in which he criticized the high electricity consumption of cryptocurrencies.

One of the central points that stop the growth of digital assets is their questioning about their environmental impact given the amount of energy that is used for their creation. Although many miners apply renewable options, energy expenditure continues to be high and worries the upper echelons.

Energy demand of the Bitcoin network. Source: CBECI

Tezos, a sustainable blockchain

The blockchain Tezos found a way to link the two worlds with a blockchain that is energy efficient. Its latest report explains that it had more than 50 million transactions during 2021 and that the carbon footprint it left was that of an average of 17 people in the world. These numbers from the company that now works with Proof of Stake (PoS) after having migrated from Proof of Work (PoW) are very encouraging to imagine the future.

According to a PwC company report, Tezos consumes approximately 2.4E-4 g CO2 per unit of gas, while the estimated consumption per transaction is 2.5 CO2. The network only uses 0.001 TWh annually, which is a very low figure compared to the records of other blockchains with greater power in the crypto market. Bitcoin uses an average of 130 TWh and Ethereum is in the range of 26 TWh.

The low carbon footprint allows the company’s developers to “prioritize innovation without compromising sustainability” and it is clear that this does not happen by chance, but is due to the design and approach that the company has that has become popular in the world. last year.

“The Tezos blockchain has increased energy efficiency per transaction by at least 70%, with estimated electricity. The requirement per transaction is less than 30% in 2021 than it was in 2020“, highlighted the company that in this 2021 signed commercial ties with the Formula 1 teams Red Bull and McLaren.

Monthly gas consumption trend on the Tezos blockchain (2020-2021).

And I add:

“The ability to evolve through upgrades means that as transactions continue to grow at Tezos, its power consumption will continue to decline, something that no other blockchain can achieve.“.

What Tezos marks is not a minor detail, but it enhances it even more. The 2022 report, according to the estimates and projections of the company, will have more transactions on its blockchain and energy expenditure will drop. Can you imagine a similar scenario in Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Study audit

This study was carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory SAS, which is a French company that is a member of the PwC network of firms. In this, the energy consumption and carbon footprint of the nodes of the Tezos network were analyzed, data that were later reviewed and confirmed by Nomadic Labs. The three central units investigated were the expenses in the execution of a node, to make a single transaction and to carry out a smart contract.

As mentioned, the F-1 Red Bull and McLaren teams have already used the Tezos blockchain to launch NFT items, but they weren’t the only ones. Tezos was chosen by Art Basel Miami Beach to carry out what became known as the Tezos Ecosystem Exhibition and also by the EVE Online video game, which is an MMORPG-RTS set in space. The blockchain grew from the use of NFT and DeFi.

The evolution of Tezos and its XTZ token demonstrate that a cryptocurrency that cares for and maintains the environment is possible. It just takes work, dedication and the right design to get it done.

