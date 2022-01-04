To make this recipe we must tell our chicken farmer to separate the thighs, thighs and wings For this recipe: we can use the carcasses to make the chicken broth and the breasts we reserve for other preparations. If we buy the whole chicken, we can cut it up very easily as we explain in the following video:

Dry the chicken pieces with kitchen paper, season them generously and spread them with one of the grated garlic cloves (or very finely chopped). Then add a tablespoon of oil and another of butter to a pot with a lid, over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the chicken, and let it brown well on all sides, until the skin is crispy, with brown tones. This will take us about 5 minutes per side.

When the chicken is golden brown, remove it from the pot and reserve. Then we add another two tablespoons of oil and butter and the washed and rolled mushrooms. We cook them for about 5 minutes, until they are golden brown. We lower the heat somewhat and then add the leek (or even two if they are small) –cut lengthwise and then into half moons– and two sliced ​​garlic cloves. We cook everything well until the leek turns brown, which will take between 5 and 10 minutes.

Once the vegetables are ready, we add a branch of fresh rosemary and a glass of fine wine or chamomile – or, failing that, any dry white wine. We turn up the fire we deglaze the bottom of the pot, and let the alcohol evaporate and the liquid to reduce almost completely. Then add the chicken with all its juices, and the broth until it covers approximately half of the chicken (around a glass), lower the heat to medium power, put the lid on and let the chicken cook until it is tender: about 25 minutes for conventional chickens and up to 35 if we have bought a good free-range chicken.

Then we take the chicken out of the pot, which we can put in the source in which we are going to serve, and we raise the heat a little so that the sauce is reduced. After two to five minutes we add the grated garlic clove, the crème fraîche (or, failing that, whipping cream, which has more fat than we usually use for cooking) and the zest of half a lemon. Cook the sauce for a few minutes, taste the salt and pepper, and pour it over the chicken. To finish, sprinkle a handful of freshly chopped parsley, and serve immediately.

If you are not going to serve the chicken at that time, you can return it to the pot with the sauce and keep it all together until you’re going to eat it. It will keep in the fridge for up to two days (and it will be tastier overnight).