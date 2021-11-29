The Civil Defense indicated that twelve people have been injured, 1,223 injured and 76 homes destroyed in the Amazon region.

“We have guided so that our cabinet and the ministries attend not only to Jalca Grande but to the places where this earthquake has caused a lot of damage,” said President Pedro Castillo in the Jalca Grande district of Amazonas, where several houses, made of adobe and mud, collapsed from the earthquake.

On July 30, two days after Castillo was sworn in, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the north coast, injuring 40 people and damaging 200 houses and four temples.

The earthquake also caused infrastructure damage in at least two provinces of Ecuador, according to the president of that country, Guillermo Lasso.

The district of Santa María de Nieva is a sparsely populated area where indigenous Amazonians live and is located on the banks of the Nieva River, on the border with Ecuador.

“The movement has been immense,” Héctor Requejo, mayor of the Santa María de Nieva district, with a population of 2,500 inhabitants, told RPP radio.

In the affected area there were also power outages and roads blocked by stone collapses.

In the district of La Jalca, also in Amazonas, a 14-meter tower of a colonial church collapsed.

“It reminded us of the earthquake that occurred in Ica” (southern Peru), a woman from the Amazon region told the Latina television channel.

Villagers frightened by the earth movement also communicated with the media from other regions of the country.

A previous earthquake

In Lima, more than 1,000 kilometers south of the epicenter, the earthquake was felt with less intensity but lasted long enough for the population to take to the streets in some areas.

The capital, of 10 million inhabitants, had been shaken shortly before, in the early hours of Sunday, by a strong earthquake of 5.2 magnitude.

That first earthquake caused no victims or tsunami warning and had its epicenter 44 kilometers west of Callao, the neighboring port to Lima, and at a depth of 65 km, according to the Geophysical Institute.

“We are a highly seismic country and we are always going to have earthquakes,” said seismologist Hernando Tabera, from the Geophysical Institute.

A strong earth movement of magnitude 8 shook the Loreto region, in the northern jungle of Peru, in May 2019, causing one death and at least 26 injuries, 15 of them in Ecuador.

The last earthquake of great magnitude and tragic consequences occurred in the port of Pisco on August 15, 2007, when an earthquake of 7.9 degrees, with an epicenter on the central coast, left 595 dead.

Peru is shaken each year by at least 400 perceptible earthquakes, as it is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​extensive telluric activity that extends along the west coast of the American continent.