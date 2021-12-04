Big technology today concentrates more power than ever. Their litigation with states on all continents trying to prevent their monopolies are the order of the day. Like the legislative battles to get them to pay taxes in each territory. They are global, powerful companies with their own agenda that due to their condition, they are beginning to be able to confront the governments of certain states face to face.

But to understand their magnitude, it is better to compare them with what they are measured by. Here we will put Meta in front of a mirror (the until now known as Facebook) to understand its true weight at the level of influence, economic and, also, how it is directed.

Target: more users than the population of China and an economy larger than Saudi Arabia

Image: Luis del Barco | Hypertextual

Facebook (now Meta) is primarily still a social media and advertising company, despite much of its new bet on a possible metaverse. The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has more than 5,000 million users among all its platforms, the one that gave it its name, and its acquisitions Instagram and WhatsApp.

Specifically, they are broken down as follows:

Facebook has 2.74 billion active users

Instagram has 1,220 million active users

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion active users

As a single user can have accounts of the three services at the same time, let us choose only the one that has the most, Facebook. Its 2.7 billion users are slightly more than the population of China and India combined..

But what about the economy? Taking into account its market capitalization, currently 863,000 million, Facebook has more value than the Gross Domestic Product of states like Saudi Arabia (790,000 million), Turkey (761,000) or Switzerland (700,000).

Although Meta is a public and publicly traded company, its founder and CEO, Zuckerberg, is still by far the largest shareholder.

Zuckerberg as almighty leader

At 36 years old, Zuckerberg currently owns more than 398 million shares of Meta, what constitutes 16.7% of all outstanding shares. His weight in the company is much to blame for ranking fifth on Forbes’ global list of billionaires, with a net worth of $ 97 billion.

Zuckerberg is the only founding CEO of the so-called GAFAM who has continued to lead his company since its founding in 2004, and he has no signs that this is going to change, especially after seeing it turned into a graphic representation of himself recently in his proposal. of Metaverso.

Several books and leaks have made it clear that throughout his years at the forefront of what Facebook was Zuckerberg has been a somewhat relentless leader. The co-founders of companies he bought like Instagram or WhatsApp ended up leaving the company.

For example, in the case of Instagram, the book No filter: The inside story of Instagram (No filters: the story behind Instagram) published by Bloomberg journalist Sarah Frier, tells after dozens of interviews with workers from both networks and especially with Systrom -Frier that Zuckerberg only responded to a couple of emails and that he sent a statement in which it was said that “The good of Instagram is the good of Facebook”– how the social network of photographs gradually lost independence in the criteria of its internal team until it found the departure of its founders.

Frier describes Zuckerberg to some extent as a person obsessed with stopping any platform that could surpass Facebook, which would also lead to the acquisition of WhatsApp – whose founders also came out and not with good words – and suspicious of any decision that is made contrary to their views, at least in the long run. Words that are reminiscent of certain irate leaders, in our comparison with nations.

More recently, and after the Facebook Papers, another book called An Ugly Truth, from New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, looks back at the last five years of calamity for Facebook, with Zuckerberg testifying before the United States Congress, and that they have ended his name change.

The book takes the starting point of the dismissal of 51 engineers and how Alex Stamos, former head of Facebook Security, bring the matter to the attention of Zuckerberg.

That dismissal of engineers came after it was detected in 2015 that they had used data from the social network to follow women and contacts of their interest.

Mark Zuckerberg ordered a review of the system to restrict employee access to user data. It was a victory for Stamos, in which he convinced Zuckerberg that Facebook’s design was to blame, and not individual behavior.

Stamos would leave Facebook in 2018 after banging his head against the wall multiple times. The problems stemming from Facebook’s business model (advertising based on getting the more data the better) would only increase in the following years, but as Stamos uncovered more serious problems, such as Russian interference in the US elections which ended up giving rise to Cambridge Analytica, ended up being more and more remote.

Frenkel and Kang argue that Facebook’s current problems are not the product of a company that lost its way, but are part of its own design and Zuckerberg’s neglected culture of privacy, supported by Sheryl Sandberg, the company’s COO. Another example, which we can trust more or less, of how you work on Facebook.

And a state that spies on or at least watches little for its ‘citizens’

But without a doubt, in this transfer of companies to states, where Facebook loses the most is in the rights it would preserve for its citizens.

From Cambridge Analytica to Facebook Files the now Meta has shown little care both internally and to avoid external attacks when there have been leaks of data from its users. So much so that it can be calculated that 50% of the people who had a Facebook account in 2019 have suffered some kind of leak.

Facebook has had three major groups of scandals throughout its history. The spur of it all was Cambridge Analytica, where they took advantage of one of its vulnerabilities to encourage connections and virality for political purposes. Then there are their continuous data leaks, which have been so many that anyone who had a Facebook account before 2019 has a 50% chance of having suffered them. And finally, its internal idiosyncrasy, where they are from how Zuckerberg tried to weigh Instagram down even after he bought it so that it would not overshadow Facebook, his creation, how are you that the WSJ has been revealing or how he did not do everything he could when the platform was used for avoid -or it counts less to do nothing about it- the Rohingya genocide.

Now Facebook has changed its name to Meta, with intentions both to facelift and to pivot towards an emerging sector such as augmented and virtual reality. And no, it is not the great technology with the most power in the world or the greatest wealth, but surely the one with the greatest influence.