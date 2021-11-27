It is strange that in a commercial setting where horror on the big screen tends to be cleaner, with hardly any gore examples like ‘Halloween Kills’ (2021), that proposals as dark and strange as ‘Antlers: Dark Creature’ go so unnoticed in fandom, with a cold reception at the Sitges 2021 festival, where it was branded conventional and topical (sic). Although it is not a perfect movie, it is far from being a generic product.

Produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, the feature film adapts Nick Antosca’s short story ‘The Quiet Boy’ into a script co-written by himself, C. Henry Chaisson and the director himself. While it does not have the surreal madness of the series ‘Channel Zero’ or ‘Nuevo Sabor a Cereza’, the stamp of the author of the story infiltrates everywhere, offering a tremendously sordid childhood nightmare which takes the idea of ​​real monsters and turns it into a meditation on generational traumas in deep America.

In ‘Antlers: Dark Creature’ Keri Russell plays Julia, a teacher who returns to the small town in Oregon where she grew up to fill a position at the local elementary school, temporarily moving into the home of her brother Paul (Jesse Plemons). , who is a local police chief. Julia and Paul have a dark family history of abuse, while the city itself is a lucid compendium of everything that is happening in part of rural America after the crisis, which creates a bleak scene as it did ‘Don’t Breathe’ (2018) with abandoned suburban Detroit.

At the same time, Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), a young boy in Julia’s class, appears to be being abused of some kind at home. Julia reproduces and acknowledges her pain as a victim and suspicion of Weaver’s family, whose father (Scott Haze) and brother (Sawyer Jones) appear to have disappeared. And while Julia begins to try to help the boy, Paul begins to discover brutally dismembered bodies in the woods around town, in such a deplorable state that even the local coroner cannot determine the cause of death.

The american gothic post-crisis

The script weaves well connections between past and present, myth and reality, with more precision than meets the eye. The characters’ decisions reflect either regret or the redemption they seek and Cooper subtly emphasizes the vulnerability of the protagonists alongside the idea that those they protect are exposed and damaged, creating a defeatist and sad atmosphere that is not at all common in current genre cinema, and much less in the one of great study. But despite the drama codes, the film is more interested in studying the environment they inhabit.





The greatest value of ‘Antlers: Dark Creature’ is how manages to build a new variant of Northwest Gothic above the explanations of the argument. Cooper is a skilled director who makes great use of space for suspense and relies on cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister and production designer Tim Grimes to turn Canadian locations into evocative paintings of desolation and broken lives surrounded by mist. , abandonment and darkness.

The town of Cispus Falls reflects the real phenomenon of the working classes left to their own devices by the US government, filling the news with news of white supremacist groups and an opioid epidemic. ‘Antlers’ plays the theme better than this year’s remake of ‘Wrong Turn’, facing the consequences of the local mining industry shutdown, from the financial collapse, environmental problems, the normalized spread of hard drug use, and extreme poverty that have started to become a part of the landscape.

The first major studio film about The Wendigo

It seems logical that this new look, the places where the legends and stories of American folklore arose, face those ancestral fears, recovering here the figure of the Wendigo, a malevolent spirit that feeds on humans sprung from the wild in Native American tradition, which may or may not explain the disappearance of the Lucas family. Traditionally incarnated as a deer-like creature, its representation in culture has been malleable and variable since Algernon Blackwood’s tale.

His figure has served as a metaphor in fictions such as ‘Living Cemetery’ (Pet Sematary, 2019) by Stephen King and indie guru Larry Fessenden’s trilogy, who is also the co-writer of the famous video game ‘Until Dawn’, which stars the demon of the wind. In ‘Antlers’ the creature seems to be made from the forest itself and the earth itself, with embers floating from its appendages in the form of branches and some outgrowths close to body horror that make it related to the god from the movie ‘The Ritual’ (2017) .





But there is not only a well-crafted monster. Too there is deformation and carnage in the victims, with excellent makeup effects by Toby Lindala and creations by Legacy Effects and Shane Mahan that create very bizarre gruesome and grotesque images in a multi-room production. Again, the delay of the film’s premiere leaves us a legacy of the defunct Fox studio that is now almost a relic, after the acquisition by Disney has relegated these risky projects directly to the platform, as will happen with ‘Prey’ .

It does not represent the future of horror cinema nor does it pretend it

Despite the fact that the film has some shortcomings in its final section (it seems that it has gone through some kind of reassembly) and is not quite as satisfactory as it promises, the idea of ​​an evil that emerged from folklore as a response to the suffering of humans and the land itself is solid and hooks up with Del Toro’s nightmarish fairytale worlds, such as another variation of the reflection of the death of infantile innocence by adult corruption that he already posed in his horror films about the Spanish Civil War.

But in this case the pain also goes hand in hand with the environmental fable and Cooper draws well the squeezed landscape until it becomes a microcosm of disasters caused by man, reaping what has been sown, with a nature plundered for years, which is present since Julia teaches her students about the danger of taking things that do not belong to them. The movie go through these topics without overcompensating your subtext, letting some images convey the message, with a suggestive approach at all times.





Like a supernatural version of the ecoterror of ‘Cursed Prophecy‘(Prophecy, 1979) which was already listed in’The last winter‘(2006),’ Antlers: Dark Creature ‘proposes an interesting revision of the Wendigo myth with a good cast and a rich visual approach. Expectations cooked in years of delay do not suit him much or pass as another promise Future-classic, it is an imperfect work and not round at all, but full of details that we are not to lightly despise in a scenario of cheap premieres, bulk production on platforms designed to be viewed on a tablet.