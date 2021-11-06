We love to see beautiful homes that make the most of space. And this is the case of this apartment of only 32 m2 located in Madrid’s Malasaña neighborhood, which has undergone a comprehensive reform with an interior design project included by the D-Ark architecture studio, the PortobelloStreet interior design studio

The house, with sloping ceilings, had a room with the kitchen and bathroom, a second room, and a third at the back that was surely used as a bedroom. Rooms all conditioned by the sloping roof.



The house, before starting the comprehensive reform

This provision forced those responsible for the reform to be creative and weigh in an open structure so that it would give a feeling of greater spaciousness. To decorate the attic, they opted for a Nordic style, with furniture with straight and simple lines, with functional pieces and colors mixed with elements finished in wood.

Before the reform, the house had aged wallpaper on every wallands, and the ceiling was covered with a plasterboard that covered the rafters. These plates were removed during the renovation to create an open space and expose the beams that give the space so much personality.



The beams were covered by plasterboard

The space between the beams was covered with plasterboard, as well as the walls. To highlight its effect, and create a cozy and bright space, led strips were installed along the beams.

Living room, dining room and kitchen. Together but not mixed





As soon as you enter the house, there is a small dining area for two. On the left, we see that the kitchen extends along the wall, without obstructing the view to the end of the house and on the right, after leaving behind the Fukuoka Nordic extendable kitchen table accompanied by the Anika Nordic chairs (formerly 215 euros , now 118 euros), is the living room.





Nordic dark gray chair

This area dispenses with decorative elements and is crowned by the sofa (1,231 euros) and the Belluci armchair (698 euros), both made to measure for this very special project and with striking colors that force us to focus our eyes on this cozy space. The area is completed with Osaka wood and glass nesting tables (549 euros) to remove visual weight in the room and promote the feeling of space.













Nordic oak nesting tables Osaka

Due to the lack of space in the house, we decided to make a continuity of the kitchen with a custom wardrobe to store clothes, made to measure by Alcomobi. With its design it was wanted to give continuity to the kitchen, so that both spaces wore the same finishes. The area is completed with a full-length mirror that, in addition to increasing the feeling of

depth in the house, it is an ideal complement to place next to the closet.

A bedroom with Scandinavian airs





To separate the area from the bedrooms, a 1.50-meter partition has been used that serves as a support wall for the television, avoiding placing one more piece of furniture in an already limited space. On the other side of the wall, in the bedroom hangs a work by Hugo Alfaro, printed by the company Imagen Decor.





The bedroom has a charming Scandinavian feel, achieved with furniture from the Osaka collection. Both the headboard (formerly 397 euros , now 250 euros), such as the two-drawer table (650 euros for a pair of tables), the chest of drawers or the octagonal mirror (287 euros) in this collection help to create a cozy and warm space while being functional and bright.









Pack of two bedside tables in Nordic design





The space is framed by the back wall of the loft, decorated with wallpaper, from the Structure collection, which imitates old wood and encourages the warmth of the night area.





In the space for the bathroom, a closed space has been created for the toilet, to guarantee privacy, while the sink and shower area are open, although they can only be seen from the bedroom. The space is completed with several mirrors that help to increase the feeling of spaciousness.

More information | Portobello Street

