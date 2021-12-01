This is a fan recreation that could come true sometime in the future.

On November 19, PlayStation 5 arrived in European stores, while in countries such as the United States and Japan it did so a week earlier on November 12. It is because of that Sony’s current home console has just turned one year old, being a complicated period due to the pandemic and the consequent lack of stock of this, although without becoming a sales failure with more than 12 million consoles sold worldwide, also having offers of up to 75% in its digital store currently.

However, it should be noted that, Even before its announcement, many were speculating about the launch of other PS5 models, this being a trend in all Sony consoles and that had a turning point in the previous generation with PS4 Pro, a console that not only improved the aesthetic and internal components of the platform, but also It meant a great improvement in the quality of it when playing.

A fan imagines what the PlayStation 5 reviews might look like

Under this premise, and knowing that there are many exclusive games in development for the console, an artist has made a recreation of what could be PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim, the result being impressive. You can see this below in this video, in which all aspects of the console are detailed:

It should be noted that no Sony console has lacked a slim version, this being something that has been present since the beginning of the PlayStation brand, so it would not be surprising if PS5 had a version of this model, especially if we take into account that its size is one of the main complaints from users.

Secondly, a Pro version of PS5 would be another story, since it is true that PS4 had it, although the fact of having so little antecedents does not allow to speculate with so much freedom about repeating the play in the current generation of consoles. Of course, in the past Sony representatives have mentioned that there are no plans in this regard, although only time will tell if it is fulfilled or not.

Be that as it may, We cannot ignore that Sony could be working on improvements to PlayStation 5The most recent case being that of a patent for the simultaneous use of several apps. It will be necessary to see if one of these improvements is one of these two models.

