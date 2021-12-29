We have never seen our favorite pokémon like this (some might keep you awake)

Pokémon fan arts always have something unique to the community, from amusement parks that look like horror houses to interesting illustrations like those shared by Minimaxir, a data scientist.. He is responsible for an artificial intelligence that creates Pokémon’s randomly, now he has shared in his social networks with another strange “fan-art” experiment, this time focused on the Pikachu series mascot.

This time around, rather than feeding the AI ​​images to each Pokémon, Minimaxir tweaked the AI ​​into a single Pikachu image, specifically Ken Sugimori’s current official artwork. Minimaxir then had their dedicated show create new Pikachu images, leading to even more disturbing and horrifying results. You can consult them below, through the account of Twitter by Minimaxir.

But who is this person originally? Pikachu is an Electric-type Pokémon introduced in the first generation. He is the best known character in history, mainly for being the companion of the anime’s protagonist, Ash Ketchum and the representative mascot of the franchise. Although, these variants are anything but what you expected of this being:

Here’s my new experiment with AI-generated Pokémon: I finetuned an AI on only one image of Pikachu and had it generate new images of Pikachu. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/u4GQFC0ASY – Max Woolf (@minimaxir) December 26, 2021

What is the origin of Pikachu?

Its name comes from the union of the Japanese words pika, which is the name of a lagomorph (the order to which rabbits and hares belong) of origin in North America and Asia., the ochotonids or pikapika, the Japanese onomatopoeia that describes electrical sparks, and chuchu, the Japanese onomatopoeia of the sound produced by a mouse, to give it a tender sound.

Pikachu stores a large amount of electricity in its cheeks. These appear to become electrically charged at night while you sleep. Pikachu’s cheeks can also be recharged by an electric shock., as has been observed in some episodes of the anime. Sometimes he releases a few small shocks when he has just woken up.

The cheeks are the ones that generate electricity, but this is conducted and discharged by the tip of its tail producing electric shocks, which increase in power depending on Pikachu’s mood. Many times in storms they gather together and absorb electricity from lightning.

Pikachu from Pokémon is a small rodent whose morphology is based on an animal called pika, which is a relative of rabbits and lives mainly in the North American prairies.. Its body is yellow with brown stripes on its back and the base of its tail, with the tips of its ears black, and red electrical poles on its cheeks. It has a ray-shaped tail, in males, but in females the tip of the tail is heart-shaped.

