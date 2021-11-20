This appetizer of canapés of chanterelles with sobrasada It is a very successful recipe. It seems incredible that investing so little time can be so delicious.

Its preparation has no mystery: the ingredients are a bit by eye, according to your preferences. If you don’t have sobrasada, it can also be done with a little finely chopped chorizo or any other sausage that you like. If you like cheese, try sprinkling a little on top and gratin it just before bringing it to the table. And if mushroom season is over, the canape looks great with dull or farmed mushrooms. Little word.

We start by cleaning the chanterelles, brushing them with a brush, never with water, then we chop them. We heat oil in a frying pan and We sauté them over low heat so they don’t burn. We crumble the sobrasada and add it. We cut the bread into thin slices and toast them. We put a little of the refried chanterelles with sobrasada on each toast and sprinkle a little chopped parsley and salt on top.

With what to accompany the canapés of chanterelles with sobrasada

The best thing so that it is at its point, is that you prepare this recipe for canapés of chanterelles with sobrasada at the last moment, so that the bread is crisp and the filling hot, but if it is not possible, what you can do is have it ready and give it a touch of the oven just before taking it to the table.

