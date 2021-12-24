Some think that this track made in Animal Crossing is not only the best DLC in Mario Kart 8, but that it is the best circuit in the entire game. So one fan has taken his love of the track to a new level, recreating it on his island from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The creator, whose identity is unknown until now, since the track was only seen by another player who visited the island through the Dream Address system. He opted to travel to a random island, and coincidentally landed on the faithful reconstruction of the iconic track from Mario Kart 8.

“I went to a random dream address and whoever made this Mario Kart 8 island based on the Animal Crossing setting … I love you,” says Twitter user @PishPawshART. The island is called Lamasery, and Pish has shared the Dream Code in case you want to see it for yourself: DA-8468-5893-3290.

The island has much more than what we see in the short clip. Coins line up along the way, helping you find your way through the track, revealing that almost every aspect has been built. There are even big ramps like the ones found in Mario Kart, although due to the way Animal Crossing works, you can’t use them.

If you want to spruce up your own island a bit, you’re in luck. Animal Crossing has already released its New Years furniture line, which adds to the ridiculous amount of content fans have to check out after the latest major update. From what we can see from the shared images, we have 2022 New Year’s balloons to buy, as well as new foods and drinks to craft. The furniture will be available until January 5, so you have plenty of time to get hold of everything in the new equipment line (or, you know, you could travel back in time).