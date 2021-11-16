Netflix is ​​not the only platform that is looking to create great franchises, because Amazon He already hit the table with the exorbitant amount of money he paid for ‘The Lord of the Rings’. We still have to see what his adaptation of Tolkien’s work will offer us, but what comes to us now Friday, November 19 is his serialized version of ‘The Wheel of Time’, the popular literary franchise from Robert Jordan.

‘The Wheel of Time’ is one of the best-selling fantasy literary sagas of all time and it is clear that Amazon is confident that its adaptation will become one of its reference series. Perhaps even aspire to be the new ‘Game of Thrones’, with which the comparison will be inevitable – and understandable to some extent – no matter how much Jordan’s books began to be published before those of George RR Martin.

Laying the foundations

Only time will tell if that is possible, but for now we have a series with ambition that pays attention to creating the foundations of a wide universe, both due to the multitude of locations and the large number of characters that appear throughout the three episodes that Amazon has made available to the press. The result is estimable, but it also gives the feeling that she has not yet finished finding herself, find that which makes it really special compared to other similar productions.

First of all I would like to clarify that I have not read the original books, so do not expect comparisons with them. Obviously that allows you a different approach to an adaptation, but any one of them has to work for neophytes as well rather than assuming that prior knowledge will fill in any gaps. I cannot say that in the case of ‘The Wheel of Time’ I already have a sufficiently wide knowledge of this universe apparently so far, but I do I notice a concern in laying a solid foundation on which to grow.





I was even surprised that this happened, since the start of the first episode invited us to think about going for it all from the first moment and that the entry barrier could be raised, but it ends up being a first attempt to attract the attention of the public as per An example was also that prologue in the past of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ in which we see the defeat of Sauron. The only one that here the visual accompaniment of the introductory charge is much more reduced.

That leads to something curious to happen, and the feeling is that what has already happened is much more interesting than what is currently happening in this universe. Niva, but without reaching the point of saturation and thinking that everything should be simpler. In fact, some of the best moments in these first three episodes are those in which you recall something that happened in the past, especially a story told by the character played by Rosamund Pike.

Resisting take off





I’m afraid there is none of that in ‘The Wheel of Time’. Yes, there are twists, kills, violent attacks, and various narrative lines with which to try and trap the viewer, but it all feels somewhat conventional. Is it his fault or that many adaptations of fantasy works have already been made in film and television? I have that doubt, but perhaps the fact of having a more classical approach and with, at least for now, a reduced presence of the fantastic element beyond the dialogues is against it.





Luckily, that does not mean that the start of ‘The Wheel of Time’ becomes heavy, something that did happen to me in the case of the recent adaptation of ‘Shadow and Bone’ for Netflix, but there does seem to be a certain tendency to neutralize the possibilities of each of the narrative arcs, probably looking for a balance that it is true that the series has achieved for now, but at the cost of not offering the viewer something that feels special.

That extends to the series at all levels, both visually and narratively and interpretively. It is solvent in all sections but without having anything that makes it really distinctive or that leaves you with the need to know how the story evolves. The closest thing to this may be what happens at the end of the third episode, but I am not clear to what extent it is the merit of the series or something that came from before in my case.

In short





It is true that three episodes of the eight that the first season will have should have been more than enough to make clear what is special about ‘The Wheel of Time’, but also that there is nothing in it that can say that it simply does not work. The question is whether he will really dare to take off or not, which something more is needed than to comply with solvency in these times.