On our site, we have already shown you many fan arts and cosplays that revolve around one of the most beloved anime franchises in Latin America, Dragon ball. And it is that the franchise is probably one of the most creations of the fans, and it is that its longevity works in its favor.

We recently got to see how an artist imagined what the beloved Jason Statham would look like if he played the even more beloved Prince Vegeta. We also saw a cosplay that embodied Vegeta’s wife, Bulma, wearing one of the new designs of the Capsule Corporation genius, it is a concept of his work clothes that we could see in the future film of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Now a talented fan has turned to the young woman Bra, and it is that although we could see a little more of the young half Saiyan in Dragon ball gT that in the original manga, we still don’t know much about “mini Bulma” until now.

But that hasn’t stopped Asura-00 from masterfully interpreting what the young warrior would look like in this iconic transformation. For this, the artist has imitated the type of drawing of Toriyama, however, he has taken some liberties with the age of Bra, showing it in a larger version, but much more imposing than the one we all know.

On the timeline of Dragon ball super, Bra She is still a baby, but maybe in the future we can see something similar to what the author of this image has presented to us. Also, do not hesitate to check the other works of this artist, since it has a lot of content around Dragon Ball, and they are all very good.