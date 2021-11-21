For a few years the concepts of sustainability, conscious consumers or social responsability they do nothing but invade our day to day. And it is that in the XXI century more and more people are demanding from brands minimum standards of responsibility with the environment, in addition to changing their way of consuming themselves.

Because although we know that in the end it is the big companies that pollute the most, adopt the famous mantra “think global, act local“It seems like a very good idea to us. A way to adapt it to our routine beauty is, for example, betting on products with natural ingredients and packing sustainable.

The exfoliating soaps, as well as the rest of solid cosmetics, are a small step to make our cleaning more green. Today we have selected five soaps with ingredients and properties that fight against acne and its marks, in addition to cleaning and hydrating our face:

Naturally Clean by Nivea





A few months ago Nivea launched its first line of solid facial cosmetics, Naturally Clean, in an attempt to increase the sustainability of the brand. Since they are plastic-free products, natural ingredients and 100% vegan formulas. One of the three soaps in this range is precisely this activated charcoal scrub.

It is a soap focused especially on combination or oily skin, given its composition of active carbon, which seeks deeply exfoliate our skin. In addition to refining the pores and mattifying the skin, according to the brand. Being such an intense exfoliant, it is recommended to use it two or three times a week. 5.49 euros 3.85 euros.

Nivea Naturally Clean Deep Exfoliating Soap

Salicylic acid soap





Following in the line of exfoliating soaps for Oily skin we have this from Revitalize, which stands out because its main compound is salicylic acid. A BHA (beta hydroxy acid) that stands out for its cleansing and exfoliating properties of the skin, as it helps to soften and renew the keratin of our skin (thus also renewing the skin itself).

This soap is one of the best valued on Amazon, with a 4.3 and more than 12,500 positive reviews, and many times we find it among their best-selling products. In addition to salicylic acid it also contains apricot kernels that help, according to the brand, to thoroughly clean the excess oils and toxins from our skin that cause acne breakouts. 6.99 euros.

Exfoliating soap with salicylic acid

Sulfur soap with salicylic acid





This soap, from Moksha Beauty, has a composition very similar to the previous one with salicylic acid but with a difference: it is formulated with sulfur. So the cleansing and exfoliating power of the BHA is joined by the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties own sulfur. In addition to helping reduce acne marks.

According to the brand itself and contrary to what we might think, this soap is designed for all skin types (both fat and sensitive or dry). Since it is enriched with Vitamin E, that provides an extra softness to the product. 9.99 euros.

Sulfur soap with salicylic acid

Pure Active by Garnier





Garnier has also wanted to incorporate the philosophy zero waste and sustainability to its product line and it has done so with this soap, from the range Pure Active. It is a soap that combines two of the main ingredients that we have seen in the rest: active carbon and salicylic acid.

It is designed to be used both on the face and on the neckline or back (so it is great to fight against the annoying pimples on the back). This soap, explains the brand, helps absorb excess fat and exfoliate the skin, removing impurities and destroying pores. 5.50 euros.

Garnier Pure Active Soap

African black soap





On the other hand we have this african black soap of PraNaturals, which has the sustainable certification Climate Pledge Friendly from Amazon. This type of soaps are traditional from Ghana (this soap is still made in the African country), with recipes that were passed down from father to son and used for everything: face, body, hair …

It has only four ingredients: virgin coconut oil, shea butter, palm kernel oil and cocoa ash. All of which mix with water and make soap. Thanks to its components it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, depending on the brand, and helps fight acne-causing oils and toxins. 10 euros 8.99 euros.

Poppy seed soap





And finally we have this soap from Boí Thermal, a brand born in the Caldes de Boí spa in Lleida that uses its thermal waters. It is an exfoliating soap much gentler than the rest, since it is also designed for sensitive skin, and its ingredients include the poppy seeds, shea butter, and coconut and olive oil.

With all of them, the brand promises to exfoliate – thus eliminating dead cells – and promote cell renewal. Also giving us an extra boost of hydration due to its shea butter and oils. Being softer it can be used in our daily routine, morning or night. From 6.55 euros.

Poppy seed soap





Other featured purchases on Amazon

And in case you want to get ahead of the Black Friday offers (because there are still a few weeks left), we leave you three purchases that we can do now at Amazon at a good price:

First of all the Amazon Advent calendar, which this year includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser and is now discounted by 69.95 55.95 euros.

Also one of the Amazon’s best-selling oil-free fryers, the Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way for 64.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

And finally the super automatic coffee maker most recommended, the De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Amazon