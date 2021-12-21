an alliance that shows that marketing is everything

Those lucky enough to have been able to buy a Tesla are surely already enjoying the Christmas news of the infotainment software update.

Since this week, the vehicles of the company founded by Elon Musk added an important list of news and optimizations, including one derived from an alliance with the new giant of social networks: TikTok.

That’s right, the TikTok application is already in the Tesla Theater, as published this Tuesday, December 21 Electrek.

According to reports, version 2021-44-25 adds changes to the interface, in dark mode and a series of new features such as integration with Tik-Tok.

Of course, drivers cannot access the entertainment system (or the feed from TikTok) while the cars are moving, only if they remain parked.

Another novelty that has been added is the “Light Show”, a set of lights that Tesla had tested on the Model X a few years ago.

It also updated the application interface, adding changes to the controls and the general design of the icons for tire pressure or battery charge control.

Another change is that the dark mode can be activated manually from the same controls.

Tesla, TikTok and the commitment to entertainment

When it comes to entertainment, the big news is the Tesla Arcade update. In particular, the original ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, a new multiplayer mode for the ‘Battle of Polytopia’ and a sudoku game with 5 difficulty levels were added.

Tesla’s alliance with TikTok is in addition to the one that the most relevant electric car brand had achieved with Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube, applications that are also on the entertainment screens of the different models.

Although the progress of the autonomy of the Tesla is paralyzed due to accidents and the lack of regulations and approvals in the different levels of government of the countries, the truth is that the brand’s strategy is moving towards entertainment.