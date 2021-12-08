The Christmas it’s a wonderful time of reunions with friends and family, gifts and for the lucky few, vacations. So far so good. The problem comes when we start to think about the number of meals, dinners and even snacks that we have ahead of us this Christmas because we get a glitch.

And it is that although taking care of ourselves at Christmas may seem like a practically impossible task, if we get the right tools and food we can “survive” Christmas meals without “sinning” too much.

One of our great allies? The air fryers or oilless fryers, which allow us to reduce the fat in our meals by 80%. And today we have found the best selling model from Amazon, the Cecofry Advance Inox, lowered by 79.99 euros 54.87 euros:





It is a medium air fryer, 3.5 liter capacity (for about 3-4 people) and 1,500W power. The temperature and time can be regulated, from 80ºC to 200ºC and from 0 to 60 minutes.

It is made with a beautiful and elegant design, which looks good on our countertop, in stainless steel. It is very intuitive, with 8 preset cooking modes that we can choose in its touch control panel:



Fryer Control Screen

