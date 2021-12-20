Delta Airlines’ stake would be diluted to 20%, while Apollo Global Management, a fund that often invests in troubled companies, would become Aeroméxico’s largest shareholder.

“Truthfulness must prevail over actions and decisions that could put you in a position to earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of other stakeholders, including the many who may be financially ruined by the Delta and Apollo preferred plan,” said the letter, signed by Invictus partner Cindy Chen Delano.

He added that the proposal included “apparently heinous financial terms that defy decades prior bankruptcy proceedings.”

Invictus is a Delta shareholder and a major Aeroméxico creditor, it said.

Aeromexico said it had no comment, while Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aeromexico shares soared more than 17% shortly after the markets opened on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost to steep declines following the announcement of the restructuring plan. Last week, the stock suffered a loss of nearly 75% in value and hit a new all-time low of 90 cents.

Following the Court’s approval of the exit financing debt and equity commitment letters, the Bankruptcy Court set a plan confirmation hearing for January 18. From there, and while a date is defined for the next shareholders’ meeting, the necessary votes must be obtained to give the green light to the reorganization plan, no later than February 28, 2022, and which must be ratified by the judge. of the Southern District Court of New York, Shelley Chapman.