The franchise ‘The Mummy’ is one of the most popular in the history of horror movies. Over the years he has enjoyed different incarnations, but the one that interests us now is 1999, in which the director and screenwriter Stephen sommers opted to enhance its adventure film component to shape one of the most popular films of its year, which Cuatro recovers this afternoon starting at 15:40.

Starring an emerging Brendan fraser, who had recently caught the attention of Hollywood thanks to the success of ‘George of the Jungle’, and with Indiana Jones as the main reference, ‘The Mummy’ is one of those rare blockbusters designed to entertain the public that succeeded so much in its goal that one can continue to have a great time with it no matter how many times you have seen it before.

‘The Mummy’ hit theaters in a summer in which it was difficult to stand out. After all, ‘The Matrix’ had been shortly before and there were just a few weeks until the launch of ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’. It is fair to say that its impact was surely less than that of those two films, but my affection for her has always been superior for various reasons.

The first is your sense of fun. In ‘The Mummy’ we find a lot of humor, but integrated into the film with a masterful hand by Sommers and perfectly executed by his cast, especially a Fraser who here demonstrated that perfectly could have been Harrison Ford’s successor as Indiana Jones.

His presence is constant throughout the story, although, obviously, greater when the sense of danger is less. However, Sommers manages to keep the movie funny in those moments as well without sacrificing the tremendous threat posed by the fearsome Imhotep incarnated for a very convincing Arnold vosloo.





How well chosen the entire cast is without the need to go to any great star is another key. From the overwhelming charisma of Fraser to the unique charm of Rachel Weisz, without forgetting the great role of John hannah as a comic secondary or the indisputable presence of Oded fehr. If even one takes a liking to that treacherous rat that is Beni de Kevin J. O’Connor. It all adds up in the same direction, helping to create the ideal breeding ground for an adventure full of great moments.

Also, Sommers’s script takes his time to position all the characters without the rhythm of the film suffering at any time. That way, your two hours of footage fly by and even leave you wanting more. Too bad the sequels never reached that same level, although ‘Return of the Mummy’ was also a good hobby. I can’t say the same about ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor’.

Of course, the vocation of ‘The Mummy’ may be the enjoyment of the viewer, but Sommers did not forget the most sinister origins of the franchise, both in some scenes, much darker than expected in a production of these characteristics, and in certain designs. Not that their goal is to terrify the viewer, but they work wonders to make it clear to us that Rick O’Connell may be a sly uncle, but that does not mean that you are facing an easy-to-counter interchangeable danger.





‘The Mummy’ was 6th highest grossing film of 1999 with worldwide revenues of $ 416 million; not bad if we take into account that it had cost “only” 80. It is true that it was far from the 924 that the first episode of Star Wars achieved that year, but also that it left a much better taste in the mouth in the public than the return of George Lucas to a galaxy far far away.