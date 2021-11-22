Cinema is an art of collective elaboration and, like any other human activity, the relationships between the members of a film crew influence the result. There is no doubt that Sarah Paulson (Carol), Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) or Frances Conroy (Six feet underground) must be getting along wonderfully with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Nip / Tuck, with the blow of a scalpel) as to repeat with different characters in most the seasons from American horror story (since 2011). Otherwise, we would not see their hair on them.

So friendly interactions can ensure constant collaboration on movies and TV series; and it is not strange that the filmmakers have the same actors for different projects. Known is the case of director Martin Scorsese with Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, who star in sixteen of his feature films together. And Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk would see something very suitable in Alisha Soper; and they have decided to resume their piece of paper Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) in American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021).

An unforgettable actress

The miniseries about the feud between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) was created by Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam (Kate) and the aforementioned Ryan Murphy, but Brad Falchuk did not get involved or finance it for whatever reason. And, in a certain scene of its pilot episode, an unforgettable actress collects a Golden Globe for her work in comedy Whit skirts and being crazy (Billy Wilder, 1959). Who puts himself in his shoes is, of course, Alisha Soper, and the late colleague of hers to whom he belongs, the incomparable Marilyn Monroe.

It cannot be said that she was an outstanding performer; rather charming in its naturalness. But found the appropriate papers for your artistic abilities; a statement that Joan Crawford strongly agreed with because of what comes out of her mouth in Feud: Bette and Joan.

So we could see it from the film Dangerous years (Arthur Pierson, 1947) serving drinks. Later, playing a client of Detective Sam Grunion (Groucho Marx) to Canned love (David Miller, 1949); or like Angela Phinlay in The concrete jungle and Miss Casswell in Naked eva (John Huston, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950), the Peggy of Meeting in the night or the Lois Lauren from I feel rejuvenated (Fritz Lang, Howard Hawks, 1952),

Also, Rose Loomis in Niagara, the Lorelei Lee of Gentlemen prefer blondes (Henry Hathaway, Hawks, 1953), “the girl” in Temptation lives above (Wilder, 1955), the Elsie of The prince and the showgirl (Laurence Olivier, 1957), Sugar Kane Kowalczyk in the above Whit skirts and being crazy or the Roslyn Taber of Rebellious lives (Huston, 1962). An enviable career in just fifteen years.

Marilyn Monroe: from ‘Feud’ to ‘American Horror Story’

With what Alisha soper reincarnates Marilyn Monroe in American Horror Story: Double Feature after his brief intervention in Feud: Bette and Joan. The trajectory The first has not been so dazzling so far as that of his late colleague.

She has taken on the role of “an attractive woman” in the episode “Losing Streak” (4×05) of Veronica mars (Rob Thomas, 2004-2019) and Alice’s in the chapter “Things We Lost in the Fire” (12×08) of Grey’s Anatomy (Shonda Rhimes, since 2005); or that of a nurse in episode “No Cross, No Crown” (1×04) of Truth Be Told (Nichelle D. Tramble, since 2019).

The funny thing is, before returning to Marilyn Monroe for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, I had done it again in somehow in the chapter “Fools Rush In” (2×09) of Lethal weapon (Matthew Miller, 2016-2019).

But in American horror story, President John Fitzerald Kennedy (Mike Vogel) entrusts him during “Inside” (10×08) his concerns about the infamous deal Dwight Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) signed with the menacing aliens. And in “Blue Moon” (10×09), the men in black kill her for her indiscretions on the matter and make it look like suicide or accidental overdose death. An interesting typecasting, that of Alisha Soper.

