The Lord of the rings will have its own series in Amazon Prime Video . However, not everyone is eager to see this new project.

In 2017, Amazon bought the rights to The Lord of the rings. Some time later, the studio revealed that it was developing a series that adapts this story. Because it was one of the biggest hits in the film world, fans are eager to see what the project that the streaming platform is preparing will be like. However, not everyone is excited and eager to see this new fiction.

The truth is that the series of The Lord of the rings is getting closer. After months without news, Amazon Prime Video revealed that the fiction will reach its catalog on September 2, 2022. Its episodes will premiere weekly, and the production of the first installment is already finished. After recording for several months in more than 240 territories and countries around the world, this production is ready to begin preparing for its release.

Who doesn’t want to see it?

The movies of The Lord of the rings it was one of the movie industry’s biggest hits. Since its arrival in theaters in 2001, the franchise has grossed nearly $ 3 billion at the global box office. Likewise, they not only won the applause of the public, but also of the specialized critics. In this way, they received several Oscars.

This adaptation of Peter Jackson had a cast of great figures, some more recognized and others who gained fame with their character; among them is Dominic Monaghan, who gave life to Merry. This character was one of the closest friends of Frodo, the Hobbit hero who was played by Elijah Wood.

During a interview With GameSpot, the actor spoke about the trilogy and the Amazon Prime Video series that is on the way: I don’t think about it much. I don’t know how healthy it is for me to think about it or insist so much on it… Obviously, when I was working on the project, I loved it and I had the experience and the experience has obviously dictated a large part of my life. But I haven’t seen The Lord of the Rings for probably a good 15 years, and I’m not sure when I would or what the reason behind seeing it would be. “. In this way, he made it clear that he will not see the series or the films in the franchise that made him famous.