One of the good things about narrative, both in literature and in cinema, is that the characters don’t necessarily leave completely if they clap down on it. The creatives of a television series similar to Foundation (David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, since 2021), produced by Apple TV + based on the captivating novels of Isaac Asimov and hosted on your platform, they can recover them whenever they want by simply inventing a mechanism or using the resources provided by the audiovisual medium.

As they have done, in short, with the copy of Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) in artificial intelligence at the Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, since 2016) that we have seen so far from the closing of “Upon Awakening” (1×05) and during “Mysteries and Martyrs” (1×07); or the new flashback from “The First Crisis” (1×09) with which this penultimate episode of the first season of Foundation, featuring Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) as a child and her father, the late Abbas (Clarke peters).

But of course, the temptation to always resort to this is enormous latest, great actor New Yorker, known primarily to his detective Lester Freamon from The Wire (David Simon, 2002-2008). And also by Albert Lambreaux of Treme (Simon and Eric Ellis Overmyer, 2010-2013), Alonzo Quinn in Person of Interest (Jonathan Nolan, 2011-2016), the Harry of John wick (Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, 2014), Oscar Clemons in Jessica jones (Melissa Rosenberg, 2015-2019), the Abercrombie of Three advertisements on the outskirts (Martin McDonagh, 2017) or, lately, Jonas Pierce in The Fortune (Alejandro Amenábar, 2021).

An absorbing concern in ‘Foundation’

The conversation between Salvor Hardin and Abbas, who takes the lead as an educating adult that he is, has its roots in the tasty concepts of the work of Isaac Asimov definitely. Specifically, that of forgetting the origins of humanity and the struggle for the most necessary rationalism. And the intrigue continues in the Invictus and the Beggar alongside Terminus, and the tragedy is chewed on Foundation for the anomalous behavior of the imperial Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) as cheated for Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and Raych Foss (Alfred Enoch) in “Preparing to Live” (1×02).

Because the sentimental ties, like the spectators, we had no choice but to learn on multiple occasions from the plot of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010) or in Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019), cannot triumph over an oppressive destiny. And the way in which it is discovered that others know of its distinctive nature is one of indisputable coherence and of a witty and quite creepy beauty Which, oh, certainly makes us nervous.

Leaving viewers petrified

There is genuine emotional intensity in this story and in that of Salvor Hardin during “The First Crisis”, and both maintain the essential suspense very well. In part thanks to the good work of director Roxann Dawson, which he repeats after “The Missing Peace” (1×08), and from the script written by co-executive producer Victoria Morrow, who has previously written others for Deadwood (David Milch, 2004-2006), Weeds (Jenji Kohan, 2005-2012) or Big love (Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, 2006-2011).

A nice piece of the mystery cake in Foundation points to the blissful floating artifact of Terminus, a sort of monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968); and perhaps with the same function for Hari Seldon’s ambitious psychohistorical project against millennia of chaos in the galaxy. And what happens to him at the end of the episode leaves us as dumbfounded as the unexpected and interesting twists before in the adventure of Brother Dawn. After this, the audience will bite their nails until the end of the season on Apple TV +.