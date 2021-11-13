Nov 13, 2021 at 18:45 CET

Ical

A 86-year-old male died this Saturday when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a house on Requejo de Fermoselle street (Zamora). The event was recorded minutes before 12:41 p.m., as reported by the 1-1-2 Emergency Service of Castilla y León.

Likewise, the 1-1-2 warned after receiving several calls to the Firefighters by Sayago, to the Civil Guard (COS) of Zamora and Health Emergencies-Sacyl, which sent a basic life support ambulance and Primary Care health personnel from the Bermillo de Sayago health center.

At the site, Sacyl health personnel confirmed the death of one of the tenants, an 86-year-old man, and treated a 56-year-old woman, due to smoke inhalation, who was later transferred to the Bermillo de Sayago health center.