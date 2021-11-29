Nov 29, 2021 at 11:10 CET

LP

National Police Agents they have stopped in The Gran Canarian palms to a 31-year-old woman, with a police record, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of bad treatments towards his 11 year old son. A visit by Citizen Participation agents to the minor’s school helped him to report the attacks he received at home. The exploration of the same determined that he suffered continuous insults and assaults on the part of his mother.

Through the Master Plan, the National Police establishes a permanent communication channel with the educational community, in which topics such as the risks of the Internet, the bullying, drugs and alcohol, youth gangs and gender violence. In one of these talks in an educational center, a child approached the agent of the National Police who imparted the same to express the continuous physical and psychological abuse suffered by his mother in the family home.

All the protocols established by specialized agents of the Family and Attention to Women Unit were then activated, who by means of an examination of the child were able to determine that he had suffered and continued to suffer insults and attacks periodically by his mother.

The woman was immediately arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment, leaving the little one in the custody of his adoptive grandfather.