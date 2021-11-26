LaSalud.mx.- Amyloidosis starts when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, accumulates in the organs and interferes with their proper functioning. It is a rare and progressive disease; Organs affected include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract. 1 in 3 patients consults at least 5 doctors before receiving the diagnosis of the disease in our country.

Although it affects people over 50, it can also occur in people from the age of 30. There are several types of amyloidosis, some of them are hereditary, such as PAF-TTR Associated with Transthyretin —which affects about 50 thousand patients worldwide—, others are due to external factors, such as suffering from multiple myeloma, being subjected to kidney dialysis or suffering from an inflammatory disease.

This disease is multisystemic, that is, affects various organs and systems of the human bodyTherefore, the monitoring and treatment of symptoms requires a multidisciplinary team, which involves neurologists, cardiologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, psychologists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, ophthalmologists, urologists and traumatologists, among others.

For this reason, the Foundation for Families with Amyloidosis in Mexico (FFAM), in the virtual conversation “Let’s learn more about Amyloidosis and improve the life prognosis of its patients”, brought together experts, such as doctor Carmen Amor Ávila Rejón, geneticist; the doctor Victor Manuel Páez Zayas, a gastroenterologist with a high specialty in clinical hepatology; and the doctor Alvaro Cabrera Garcia, hematologist specializing in TPCH, to generate greater knowledge about the disease among the general population and the medical community.

About, Adriana Briones, President of the Foundation for Families with Amyloidosis in Mexico (FFAM), stated:

“The similarity of symptoms with other diseases, such as diabetes, is one of the several factors that may lead to delayed diagnosis, which is why we as a foundation seek to make the disease more visible and promote care. Although it affects a low percentage of the population, it is a degenerative disease that increasingly affects younger people. “

For its part, Alejandro Cerezo Moreno, director of the Foundation, mentioned that “previously, diagnoses were established based on patients whose clinical pictures indicated suspicion of diabetes. At present, an improvement in the diagnosis is being observed, however, it only indicates that it is amyloidosis, without defining the type. Through the FFAM diagnostics program, we are working on identifying the type of amyloidosis, and with it, facilitating the identification of the treatments that are available for the patient. “

