It cannot be denied that Mexico is in the midst of a deep diabetes crisis. Every year there are more cases that accumulate and new ones that are registered. To date there are at least nine million people diagnosed with this condition but it is estimated that the actual figure could be double. For this reason, it is considered a public health problem that should not be ignored. Although there are also other aspects that are rarely talked about. Among them is amyloidosis, a rare disease that doctors themselves often confuse with a deficiency in blood glucose levels.

In that sense, one of the deficiencies of the average Mexican is the lack of culture for going to periodic medical check-ups. Many think that it is only necessary to go to a doctor when they are sick, although in reality any day is correct. While general or follow-up consultations are essential to identify any problem from its early stages.

Symptoms that are mistaken for diabetes

In addition to the above, there is also another aspect that cannot be overlooked. According to the Foundation of Families with Amyloidosis in Mexico (FFAM), one in three patients with this rare disease consults at least five doctors before receiving an accurate diagnosis. The reason is because the symptoms are often confused by primary care physicians with those caused by other pathologies such as diabetes, which makes their timely diagnosis difficult.

In this regard, it should be mentioned that amyloidosis is a rare and progressive disease that originates when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, accumulates in the organs and interferes with their proper functioning. Organs affected include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract.

About 3,000 cases of amyloidosis are diagnosed each year in the United States alone. It is a disease that, although it affects people over 50 years of age, can also occur in people from the age of 30. There are several types of amyloidosis and while some of them are hereditary, others are due to external factors such as suffering from multiple myeloma, being subjected to kidney dialysis, suffering from an inflammatory disease, among others.

The identified amyloidosis subtypes

AL amyloidosis (immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis). Also known as primary amyloidosis, it usually affects the heart, kidneys, liver, and nerves.

AA amyloidosis. It is secondary amyloidosis, this variety is usually triggered by an inflammatory disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis. It most commonly affects the kidneys, liver, and spleen.

Hereditary Amyloidosis Associated with Transthyretin PAF-TTR. Hereditary Amyloidosis associated with Transthyretin is an orphan disease of genetic origin, produced by the progressive accumulation of the Transthyretin protein that occurs abnormally, due to changes in the gene that encodes it. This poorly synthesized protein progressively forms amyloid fibers that cannot be degraded and chronically accumulate in different organs and systems, affecting their structure and functioning. Its symptoms are diverse, which makes its diagnosis difficult. However, among the most relevant symptoms is the progressive loss of movement and muscle atrophy. The first symptoms begin in the feet, with numbness, weakness, and insensitivity to pain and temperature. Little by little, the effects are rising to the legs, arms and hands. If left untreated within the first ten years after the onset of initial symptoms, TTR-FAP can lead to death.

Wild-type amyloidosis. Wild-type amyloidosis, formerly known as senile systemic amyloidosis, usually affects men over 70 years of age and involves the heart.

In all cases, Amyloidosis is a multisystemic disease, that is, it affects several organs and systems of the human body, so the monitoring and treatment of symptoms requires a multidisciplinary team, which involves neurologists, cardiologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, psychologists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, ophthalmologists, urologists, traumatologists among others.

During the month of November, the FFAM will carry out a campaign to raise awareness about the impact of Amyloidosis in our country in which it will have the support of specialized doctors in the different types of amyloidosis who will be sharing their knowledge through the FFAM social networks for the knowledge of the medical community, the media, patients and the general public.