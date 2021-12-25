Dec 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM CET

EFE

The Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters is hospitalized in Alicante with a reserved prognosis after having suffered a sharp fall this Thursday during a training session for his country’s national track team in the Alicante town of Calpe, hospital sources reported.

The cyclist lost consciousness after suffering a blow in road training in the municipality of Calpe which led to her being transferred to a hospital in Alicante by helicopter and undergoing emergency surgery on her head.

Given the seriousness of the injury suffered, Pieters, 30 years old and national champion of his country, is in the UCI and it is still too early to know his evolution. Other sources consulted pointed out that the cyclist will remain in an induced coma in the coming days until a new evaluation.

Both the family, who have traveled to Alicante, and from the Dutch cycling federation, have asked for privacy and respect in the face of the difficult situation they face and that in the coming days they will report on their situation.