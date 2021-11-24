This Tuesday November 23rd and Wednesday 24th, the Netherlands will host one of the most important technology conferences in the world at TechEx Europe.

The event will feature more than 250 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

This Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, 24, the Netherlands will cease to be the famous territory of tulips to become the center of the crypto scene in Europe. Amsterdam will receive the TechEx Europe, one of the most important conferences in the world, with exhibitors from all over the world.

Organized by technology specialists, TechForge Media Ltd, very experienced in the sector, the event will feature exhibitors from leading companies in their fields such as IKEA, JustEat, CitizenM Hotels and The Cookware Company, among others. The official site anticipates that there will be more than 250 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Vicky matthews, Director of Content for TechForge Media, explained:

“The Covid pandemic has accelerated digital transformation plans for organizations of all sizes. Digital Transformation Week Europe will shed light on digital strategies that will bring businesses closer to customers, while increasing efficiency and profitability. “.

Conferences

TechEx Europe consists of five conferences located in the same place within the fields of Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Cyber ​​Security & Cloud, IoT and a virtual 5G Expo. Face-to-face entry is free and all participants will have access to a “large-scale exhibition of leading technological innovators.” The number of attendees during the two days is expected to exceed 8,000.

Binnaz Cubukcu, Ethics and Integrity Leader at IKEA, will give a talk entitled “The Importance of Human-Centered Digital Strategy”, while there will be a panel discussion with Gwenn Réthoret, Director of Just Eat, and Gilles Holl, Chief The Cookware Company’s official digital and electronic commerce (CDO) program, which will focus on how to improve retention with personalization and digital experiences, organizers anticipated.

Security measures

Despite the new wave of Covid cases in the Netherlands, the organizers received the go-ahead from the authorities to keep the doors open, albeit with many protocols.

“The team is working hard to deliver the event safely and with our high standards of responsibility.“, they reported, “We bring together the heroes responsible for driving game-changing technology and strategy to create relationships and creative solutions. With real-life use cases and detailed industry insights, this series delves into the ecosystems of AI, Big Data, Blockchain, digital security, 5G, and IoT, among other things.“, they manifested from the organization.

Bitcoin will have a space at TechEx

As much as there are no exhibitions in this regard, cryptocurrencies will also occupy an important place in a date like this. Bitcoin and altcoins are part of the common vocabulary of the exhibitors and also of the attendees.

This will not be the first or last event in the series that TechEx has in mind. After a traumatic 2020 due to the experience of the pandemic (which did not end and continues with its consequences), 2022 will be great for the English company TechForge Media Ltd. He has already confirmed that May 11 and 12 will fly to Silicon Valley for TechEx North America, while on December 1 and 2 of the next season he will close TechEx Global in London with an attendance that promises to be historic.

The appointment in the Netherlands will serve as a kind of farewell to a 2021 of expansion and consolidation of the digital ecosystem. This only loaded even more illusions and hopes of things to come.

Don’t miss any conference and check our crypto and blockchain events calendar: