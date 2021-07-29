07-24-2021 AMP.- JJ.OO / Rowing.- Cid-Díaz and García-Canalejo sign the sixth place in their final of two without a helmsman. The Spanish couples formed by Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz and by Javier García and Jaime Canalejo have not been able to be in the fight for the medals this Thursday in their finals of the two without a helmsman of the rowing of the Tokyo Olympic Games and both have finished in the sixth place. ASIA SPORTS JAPAN COE



MADRID, 29 (EUROPA PRESS)

The first to look for the medal were the two Andalusian rowers who were in fourth place while passing the 1000 meters, but finally they could not sign the comeback towards a podium that has been far behind them. The gold medal went to the Croats Martin and Valent Sinkovic, followed by the Romanians Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa and the Danes Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton.

Minutes later it was the turn of Cid and Díaz, who have not been able to get into the front positions from the beginning either and at no time have they been able to regain positions and they have also stayed very far away. New Zealanders Grace Pendergast and Kerri Gowler took gold ahead of Russians Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia and Canadians Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens.