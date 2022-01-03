The popular content creator on the platform Twitch, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa He is possibly one of the most controversial personalities within said platform, and although his live broadcasts are undoubtedly liked by thousands of people, they create a feeling of anger or displeasure in some users.

So in this situation, the streamer recently made some statements against those men who criticize their content.

All this happened during a recent interview with the medium Vice, where Amouranth said it is ironic that people lash out at real women who embrace their sexuality, but at the same time they allow female characters to appear in video games that, in their opinion, are suggestive.

She added to these statements that at the end of the day, many of those titles are broadcast regularly on Twitch, as she claims not to be the only streamer who performs such practices.

“There are games like Dead or Alive where bikini-clad women fight each other and that’s fine. There are games like Grand Theft Auto that have exotic dancers and that’s fine. Only real women cannot accept their sexuality for a profitable profit, but men can create female characters in video games and sell them to the masses and it is well received. “said the content creator.

More being objective, the live broadcasts of Amouranth they are the subject of constant controversy. How it happened in the summer, where we saw her promote the controversial Hot Tub and ASMR fashion, an action that made many of its users not happy about it, as there are those who say that Twitch is not a platform that should host such content.

There was a moment during the interview when The American streamer talked about her relationship with her parents and how difficult it was to start his career on Twitch.

She affirms that her parents are very conservative and that they criticized her when she began her journey through the streaming platform, but she also confesses that once she showed them her bank account, they felt much better, while still taking the opportunity to remember that she usually earn about $ 1.5 million a month.

After finishing said interview, the streamer stated that plans to leave Twitch In the future, more than until that moment arrives, you are already thinking about your future, which is why in recent months you made some investments to ensure your financial well-being and change your course towards your true dreams.