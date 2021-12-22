Among Us trophy guide for PS4 and PS5

Although Among US is not a game where getting the Platinum trophy is very difficult, the truth is that has some achievements that are somewhat difficult to obtain. If you are stuck in the game of Innersloth in its version for PS4 and PS5 and some trophy is resisting you, then you just have to read on to find out how to unlock it.

In search of the trophies of Among Us

Among Us is one of those games that arrive without making much noise and that end up being a success. It may not have the best graphics, in fact, in this sense it is nothing to write home about, but it packs a lot of hooks. On the latter, being a title focused on playing with other players, makes it a lot of fun.

Innersloth’s game is not complex, and you will have seen this in the first game. Everything takes place in a spaceship and the games are for up to 15 players. One or more of the players are impostors and have the mission to kill the rest. Throughout the game you have to complete a series of tasks to repair the impostors’ sabotage. At the end, it all comes down to knowing who or who the impostors are and eject them from the ship.

Going back to the main topic, the trophies, not many to unlock. In addition, most of them you can get almost without realizing it, while you play. In this sense it is an undemanding game. For example, the achievement Taking a liking you unlock it when you kill for the first time. However, there are others that are quite a challenge. Without going further, Like a swiss watch, where you have to win a game by completing all the tasks as a crew member. Special mention to SHERLOCK which consists of winning a game as a crew member by voting only for impostors.

Going back to gameplay, there are some tips that are worth putting into practice if you happen to be an imposter. His is act like one more crew member and not attract attention, so the most important thing is to complete the tasks in the correct way so that no one gets suspicious. It is also very important to sabotage the players and assassinate the smartest ones first.

If you are a crew member you have to take a good look at the actions of the other players. Any detail, no matter how small, can reveal who the impostor is. It may sound easy, but there are very skilled players who do it really well and it is very difficult to unmask them.

Well, it’s time to see how to get all the trophies of Among Us, but first, I recommend you be patient. Unlock the Platinum Trophy it’s not something you can do playing for a few hours. However, and as they say, the one who follows it gets it.

Among Us Bronze Trophies and Achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Win a game by voting as an Impostor. Watch video. KILLER LIP To unlock this achievement you have to play a game in online mode and creating a private game to make it easier to achieve. When it comes to customizing the game you have to select the following: “The Skeld” map, an imposter and a minimum of 4 players. As for the players, it doesn’t matter if they are “bots”. Very important, you have to play as an impostor and as soon as the game starts, press the urgent meeting button. Next, you have to get all the players to vote for the same crew member to be expelled. Once expelled, you have to do the same with one more crew member. Trophy unlocked!

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ CREW

Fix a sabotage you’ve caused.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ RECIDIVIST

Kill 5 times.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ IN PRACTICE

Complete 10 tasks.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ TAKING THE TASTE

Kill for the first time.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ SURVIVOR

Survive and win a game as a crew member.

Silver trophies and achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ SERIAL HOMICIDE

Kill 50 times.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ TOPPAT CREWS

Win 3 games on Airship.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Get killed during a scan in the medical wing. Watch video. LETHAL CHECK

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ WORK ISOLATION

Win 3 games in MIRA HQ.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ MANAGER

Complete 100 tasks.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ EXHUMATION

Win 3 games on Polus.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Win a game by sabotaging a critical system as an imposter. Watch video. CRITICAL SABOTAGE

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Win a game by completing all tasks as a crew member. Watch video. LIKE A SWISS WATCH As well as to unlock other trophies, this time you also have to create a private game on the map “The Skeld”. There must be an imposter and a minimum of 4 players who can be “bots”. To achieve the achievement as quickly as possible, I recommend you go to the custom settings and set 3 short tasks (the rest of the tasks to 0). By the way, remember that you have to play as a crew member. Once in the game, do everything possible to ensure that all crew members complete their tasks before the impostor kills them all.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Kill once during a light sabotage. Watch video. BLACKOUT To unlock this trophy in the fast track you have to access the online game mode and enter a public game. Once you can see if you will leave as a crew member or impostor, what you must do is exit the game. Next, from the main menu you have to enter free mode. Next, you have to examine the laptop on the table and choose to play as an imposter. Once inside the game you have to open the map and press the X button on the controller to sabotage the lights. Afterwards, you have to kill any “bot” and then repair the lights in the electricity zone. It is done!

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ PSYCHOPATH

Win a game by killing all crew members as an impostor.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete the task of swiping the card on the first try. Watch video. IMPOSSIBLE TASK We could say that it is a fairly easy trophy to get. First of all, go to online mode and enter a public game. When it appears on the screen if you are a crew member or imposter you have to go to the main menu. From this menu you have to access free mode and enter a game. Once in the game, when you see the laptop you examine it and enter the “administration” folder. You then activate the “swipe card” task and complete it on the first try.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ SHIP TO THE DRIFT

Win 3 games on The Skeld.

Gold trophies and achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete 500 tasks. Watch video. FOREMAN

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Kill 150 times. Watch video. GENOCIDE

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ CRAVING

Kill 3 times before a meeting is called.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ NO SHORTCUTS

Win a game without using conduits as an imposter.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Win a game with 2 Imposters in which both of you survive. Watch video. WITHOUT RAISING SUSPICION

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ SHERLOCK

Win a game as a crew member by voting only for imposters.

Platinum Trophies and Achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ON THE PODIUM

Earn all trophies.

Finally, I remind you that Among US is not upgraded for PS4 Pro / PS5, although it is also true that we are not talking about a game that claims to be a graphic marvel, far from it.