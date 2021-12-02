President Andrés Manuel López Obrador changes when he addresses his governed.

The public square transforms and emboldens him, the Patria vaccine will be ready for next year, when only a few months ago he had promised that by this December the drug would be ready for Mexican and Latin American countries.

The truth is that according to official data, the first phase of the vaccine will yield results towards the first quarter of the year.

The people surrender to them, they turn to express their support, or at least that is how the 250 thousand people who came to the Zócalo and surrounding streets to celebrate the 3 years of the government of the Fourth Transformation, according to the data of the government of the Mexico City.

In the old style of the PRI governments, Morena’s leaders in entities such as the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Jalisco and Tabasco mobilized thousands of supporters.

For three hours, Paseo de la Reforma and the streets of the Historic Center became a huge parking lot for hundreds of buses from all over the Republic.

“The conviction is carried, but we are not oblivious to what to eat and if they support us with breakfast and lunch, we are doing well and well,” said Mr. Hora Ortega, from Chimalhuacán.

He, like other of his neighbors, walked for more than a kilometer to reach the surroundings of the Zócalo.

He was wearing a #QueSiga social organization shirt, which gathers signatures to request the execution of the mandate revocation consultation.

“Leave your signature, brother, let this human president follow,” he shouted at the passers-by who walked through Reforma.

Sandra Fernandez, had to walk barefoot since she could not hold her shoes to avoid the closure from Hidalgo to the Cuitláhuac roundabout.

“I’m used to marches, AMLO’s annoys me because every day is the same, there is nothing new. No progress and why close the avenues for a speech in the Zócalo ”, he reproached.

The president went out of his way to ensure that the Army is a uniformed people and that violence has begun to decrease, despite the rise in the rate of intentional homicides in 22 municipalities of the 50 most dangerous.

Héctor Salomón came from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. This municipality is one of the five most dangerous in the country. Although he is against violence, he supports the Army taking charge of security.

“If there is no more to do with me, hand, you have to accept, the point is to walk in unity with the leadership of López Obrador,” he said.

The Tabasco argued that his government has contributed to erase society’s mistrust of the Armed Forces, given what he considered perverse decisions of past administrations.

In the end, Hector said, now the people have the decision to remove or not their president and they trust that he will be able to continue given his dedication to improve the country.

His only complaint is that on Friday he will have to work “seriously” and at 19:13, when he still did not board his bus, and more than 15 hours of travel await him.

