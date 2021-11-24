The deputies of the Coalition Going for Mexico – made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD – will present before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) a constitutional controversy against the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that lists all infrastructure works of your government as matters of public interest and national security.

“This is an absolute attack on the human rights that we have to transparency, the right that we have to access information that is public. That is why we are evaluating, not only to denounce it through the media, (but) to file a constitutional controversy because we consider that it is an invasion of spheres, and therefore not to stay in the complaint, but to use our political and legal power, “said the PAN coordinator, Jorge Romero.

He explained that this “decree” violates Article 6 of the Constitution, which establishes that all Mexicans have the right to free access to information, and increasingly demonstrates the “authoritarian spirit” of López Obrador.

In turn, the PRI member Rubén Moreira criticized that there is no explanation from the federal government about why this decree was published and considered that there is no need for this type of decision.

Read: Shielding of works is to speed up construction, not to hide data: AMLO

“We are concerned about the constitutionality of that decree. We believe that there are no such powers, that the president was not informed of its scope or how it is supported. We do not see that there is a manifest need to make that type of agreement, we do not see that there is anything for which these decisions have to be made, there is no climate that warrants the appointment, “he said.

The leader of the PRD deputies, Luis Espinosa Cházaro, commented that the three benches do not agree with the decree issued yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

“We are concerned that the term national security is used to shield works, which are clearly infrastructure works that the president decided to carry out. These works require permits, authorizations from different instances and public scrutiny because they may or may not be beneficial, ”said the deputy for the PRD.

In the Chamber of Deputies it is contemplated that if a legislator or a group of them wish to file a demand for constitutional controversy, they must submit their request in writing to the Political Coordination Board, which will request the Board of Directors that the legal area of ​​the Chamber issue, within a period of no more than 5 days, a technical opinion on the arguments for the origin or inadmissibility of the same.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed