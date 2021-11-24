Although at this time the Covid-19 pandemic remains a problem that affects all of Mexico, it is not the only adversity. There are other barriers that must be faced and that is why one of the priorities of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is health. From the beginning of his six-year term, he stated that it would be a sector to which he would offer special attention due to its relevance.

Is everything the fault of neoliberal governments?

In that sense, one of his biggest complaints is that he received a deteriorated and dilapidated health system. He has repeatedly blamed neoliberal governments for this situation. The result can be seen in the severe shortage of doctors in the country.

For all the aforementioned, within AMLO’s priorities in the health field there are four fundamental aspects you plan to focus on. He stated that these are the points on which he will direct his attention next year and during the remainder of his mandate.

Reduce the deficit of general practitioners and specialists in the country. Improve the national hospital infrastructure. Ensure the distribution of medicines for free in medical units. Regularize the situation of health workers.

The solution for every problem

In this regard, it is currently estimated that at least 200 thousand doctors are needed in the country to reach the figures recommended by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). To end this problem, in 2020 the places offered in the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

Similarly, the University of Health was also built in Mexico City and a second headquarters in Puebla. The aim is to train general practitioners and nurses with a humanitarian vocation to work in rural areas.

In parallel, the president pointed out that the IMSS-Bienestar system will be expanded to provide free medical services and medicines to the population that does not have social security. Therefore, the hiring of health professionals is contemplated to work in areas far from large cities.

The issue that remains pending is the distribution of drugs. During the last months, the manifestations of parents of children with cancer have been constant due to the fact that hospitals do not have the necessary drugs.

Against this background, the president pointed out that if the shortage continues then the army will be in charge of distribution. He affirmed that his work in the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 was exemplary and could be repeated, but now with cancer drugs.

While regarding the regularization of health workers, to date there are at least 80 thousand who work for fees. Some have even been in these conditions for more than a decade and it is something that is being sought to end. Therefore, it is another of AMLO’s priorities in the health area and he hopes that basification will be resumed from 2022.