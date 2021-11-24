Regarding the information that has been released today, I would like to confirm that indeed the president informed me a week ago that he had decided to reconsider my appointment as head of Banco de México. – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G)

November 23, 2021

Last June, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) had said that Herrera would be the future governor of Banxico, which is why he would send his nomination to the Senate for approval, however Morenoist senator Ricardo Monreal said on Tuesday that the Executive itself it withdrew its proposal since last August.

“In August, the Executive withdrew the appointment, since August. We do nothing but accept the decision, “added the legislator and pointed out that the document had no explanations about the withdrawal.

After leaving Hacienda, Herrera served as a visiting professor at the Colegio de México (Colmex), and even tweeted about contributions and developments in the monetary economy worldwide.

One of the great economic debates worldwide is whether inflation levels are temporary (due to the effects of # COVID19 in which case nothing has to be done), or permanent (and the Central Banks have to react by raising the rate).https://t.co/vozCO8pGuh – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G)

September 11, 2021

President López Obrador must propose to the Senate a new official to be a central banker as of January 1, 2022, once Alejandro Díaz de León leaves office.

Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel highlighted Herrera’s career on his Twitter account.