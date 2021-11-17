AMLO will respect the result of the poll to choose Morena’s presidential candidate (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured this Thursday that he will respect the result of the survey to elect the presidential candidate of the party that brought him to power, the National Regeneration Movement (Brunette).

During the morning press conference, the Tabasco said in favor of the query method to elect the contenders for the political force.

“When it is decided who is going to be the candidate of our movement I will support whoever wins the survey, man or woman. I’m going to support that one, of course, just with my vote, because I can’t use, like it was before, public resources to benefit any candidate or any party, “said the president from a morning press conference in Quintana Roo.

“I remember that in Morena’s statutes it is contemplated as a possibility to choose candidates that surveys are applied and my opinion is that this is a good methodBecause it is like a consultation, people are asked and the people are wise. People know who is who, ”he added.

López Obrador became president thanks to Morena, the party he founded (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

And, as the months go by, the question of who will replace López Obrador becomes more present. It should be remembered that on July 11, the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, expressed his intentions to come to power in 2024. For his part, Claudia Sheinbaum has refrained from making any statement in this regard, as is the case with Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy, who indicated that she was interested in “fantasizing” about the subject.

Another possible candidate is the senator Ricardo MonreaHe, who has already shown his interest in Morena’s candidacy in 2024.

For his part, the president indicated that there are many people who have qualities necessary to continue the change you undertook. He said that, contrary to what happens with the opposition, they are people “Responsible, sensible, honest and intelligent”, who could take the baton in 2024.

“We are going to deliver good accounts, we have good generational relays. The truth is that those who are in the transformation movement and who can continue with this process are all very responsible, very sensible, very intelligent, honest, I celebrate that.

Political analysts affirm that AMLO has a favorite and this is the head of government of Mexico City (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

I am completely satisfied, happy, because there is relief, that’s a problem that conservatives haveWhere are they going to get if no one wants to be identified with those parties, “said the President of the Republic.

However, political analysts affirm that AMLO has a favorite and this is the head of government of Mexico City. Proof of the above, some affirmed, is the photograph in which both leaders appear arriving at the Tláhuac mayor’s office to inaugurate a branch of the Banco del Bienestar, an initiative of the 4T (fourth transformation) that seeks that the resources of the social programs of the federal government reach the citizens without intermediaries.

Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monral also seek to compete for the presidency of Mexico (Photo: Twitter @ RicardoMonrealA)

Thus, amid applause, cheers and shouts, the residents of the demarcation received López Obrador and Sheinbaum, although the fact that attracted special attention was that The president pointed to the head of government as she smiled and raised her two index fingers.

“Let there be no doubt: @Claudiashein is the candidate of @lopezobrador_. This was confirmed today in @AlcaldiaTlahuac. It is she who raises the indexes, “wrote journalist Joaquín López Dóriga on social networks.

In addition, repeatedly, the Tabasco has praised the work of Sheinbaum Pardo in the capital of the country. According to his statements, he feels “well represented” by the also Conacyt researcher.

