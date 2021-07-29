The federal government will present a decree to release people who are in federal prisons and who are over 75 years of age, also those who have been deprived of their liberty for more than 10 years and without a sentence, and people who have been tortured .

In a conference, the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, announced that she will be in charge of preparing this decree on persons deprived of their liberty. This document will be made up of four points:

-Inmates in federal prisons who have not been sentenced for more than 10 years and who have committed a non-serious crime, will be released. In this case, neither age nor crime matters. Of these, there are 12,358.

-Adults over 75 years of age who are in federal prisons, who have not committed serious crimes, will take their process at home.

Find here the most outstanding news of Mexican politics

-Adults over 65 with chronic degenerative diseases, who have not committed serious crimes, will take their process at home.

-People who allege torture and it is verified with the Istanbul Protocol, will be released.

The release period will not be longer than September 15.

The retired minister mentioned that by instruction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador no act of torture can be allowed and less to obtain a confession within the prison.

“In this sense, we are going to walk to present to the President the decree on prison policy and the requests that the government will make to the execution judges for the benefit of home detention,” he said.

According to Segob, in total there are 220,114 people in federal prisons, of which 94,547 (43%) is the non-sentenced population and 125 thousand 567 is the sentenced population (57%).

Of those not sentenced, 13% are for crimes under federal jurisdiction and 87% for crimes under common jurisdiction. In addition, 8% are in federal centers and 92% in state centers.

“It is not possible to have a delay in the administration of justice in such a way that we have a population deprived of their liberty without any final sentence. On many occasions, it is the lawyers who file the various appeals that are within their rights, and that this also delays the resolution, ”said the Secretary of the Interior.

While Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas mentioned that the federal government wants to end torture in the country.

“If we want to eradicate torture -as a regular practice that existed in our country for many years-, we cannot walk with half measures or doubt. Anyone, whoever, has been subjected to torture must be immediately released, and torturers must be punished. This is a new policy that this government is promoting, ”Encinas said.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico