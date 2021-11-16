EFE.- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), announced that he will have bilateral meetings with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to address issues such as economic integration, migration and health, during the Summit of North American countries to be held on November 18 in Washington.

“(The meeting) will revolve around three topics: economic relationship, migration and health, especially on things related to covid-19, to deal with the pandemic,” said the president during his morning press conference from the National Palace.

López Obrador pointed out that these meetings seek to evaluate progress and the future for economic integration, all with respect for the sovereignty of each country.

He also said that after the bilateral meetings there will be a trilateral session where he hopes to discuss these issues, reach agreements that are translated into actions, since, he pointed out, none of the countries is “to waste time.”

“The important thing is that we reach agreements and apply those agreements, dialogue with commitments and that they become facts as soon as possible because it is very important to meet, but the most important thing is the results, that the agreements are put into practice. ”, He assured.

He trusted that this will be possible because both Biden and Trudeau are men of action and “(the trip) is not to go to conceptualize or only to analyze reality, it is to make decisions,” he said.

He noted that on the trip to Washington he will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; the head of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; the director of migration, Francisco Garduño, and the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

On the other hand, when speaking of his recent trip to New York, López Obrador assured that it was “offensive and absurd” that it was said that some migrants living in the United States went to support him in that city in exchange for $ 100.

Last Wednesday, Ebrard announced that Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau will meet on November 18 in Washington for the North American Leaders Summit.

“This is the first face-to-face meeting of President López Obrador with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau and it will be the first trilateral meeting at the level of heads of state for five years,” the Mexican Foreign Minister said at the time.

The White House confirmed the meeting and stressed that it expects the three countries to strengthen their ties and tackle a new stage of collaboration that aims to end the pandemic, improve competitiveness and sustainable growth in the region.

