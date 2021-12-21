The president made this statement after being questioned by the “Mexico Plan” promoted by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, in the United States to improve the commercial integration of the continent and attract companies that are now in China.

The president had already pointed out the power of China’s economy at the North American Leaders Summit last November in Washington, where he commented that China “dominates 14.4%” of the world market, while Mexico, the United States and Canada only represent 13%.

“This plan must be promoted (because) if the North American economy is not strengthened, in 30 years China will have complete dominance of the world economy and market,” he said.

“And for us, regardless of the commercial economic issue, a hegemony of any country does not suit us, because if there are no balances, they will want to resolve those disparities with the use of force, with warfare,” he added.

Upon express question, the president acknowledged that the “Mexico Plan” will promote import substitution throughout the continent.

“It even includes investments and credits for import substitution to encourage industrial development, it is not only that companies that are in China come to Mexico or North America from the north, but it is a plan with stimuli,” he explained.

The president reaffirmed his proposal to include temporary visas for workers from Mexico and Central America to work in the United States and Canada, where there is a lack of labor in low-income and low-skill positions, according to his diagnosis.

“It is not leaving everything to the market, that is what the State is for and in this case, it is possible to do joint medium and long-term planning,” he said.