EFE.- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attributed this Friday the increase in inflation to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global value chains and trusted that it is transitory.

“Steel, maritime transport became more expensive and all this is heating up the economy and hence the inflation that seems to be temporary. They are already taking measures in the Bank of Mexico, “he said. López Obrador during his morning press conference in the northwestern state of Sonora.

The Mexican headline inflation rate rose in October to 6.24% year-on-year, its highest level since the end of 2017, a phenomenon that particularly affects energy and agricultural products.

López Obrador said that inflation “is growing” due to “problems in the world due to the pandemic that affect productive activities and there is more demand than supply of products ”.

“It is happening in the United States and in Mexico. If you want to buy an appliance from the United States in Mexico, you have to wait. No production, missing chips. You have to be, oddly enough, on waiting lists to buy a car, “said the president.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised the interest rate to 5% on Thursday, representing the fourth consecutive increase of 25 basis points from the target amid the highest inflation since 2017.

Inflation, months of falling consumption and the scarcity of inputs due to the disruption of value chains threaten the reductions of the so-called “Good end”, the Mexican Government’s commitment to incentivize purchases and reactivate the economy.

