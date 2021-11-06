The civil association Que Siga la Democracia began, symbolically, the collection of signatures to request the popular consultation to revoke the mandate that will take place on March 27.

Although this process officially started throughout the country on November 1 and will last until December 15, the group Que Siga la Democracia is in the process of organization and so far reports a collection of 10,000 signatures.

To the rhythm of the song “Una Mañana”, popularized by José José, and “Escándalo”, by Margarita “La Diosa de la Cumbia”, supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gathered in the mythical Los Angeles ballroom, in the Guerrero neighborhood, to receive training in the matter.

Representative That Follow Democracy, Gabriela Jiménez. November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

Around 150 people, some accompanied by children, received information that at times resembled a rally to recognize the “achievements” of the López Obrador government, on how to convince society to participate in the signature gathering process.

Lee: AMLO says that he will promote revocation of mandate so that people participate

Social support for young people and older adults was the emblem of the organizers to encourage the collectors to take to the streets and gather around 311 thousand signatures in the 33 districts of Mexico City.

For this action, Que Siga la Democracia has managed to recruit around 4 thousand assistants and at the national level it has around 20 thousand volunteers.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

“We are forming this board of directors of citizens that we have and we are presenting and then we are going to create boards of directors in each mayor’s office, which is plural, where men, women, environmentalists participate and then they will help us in the organization issue” , said Gabriela Jiménez, president of the civil association.

However, at times, attendees seemed unaware of the achievements that the Fourth Transformation movement has boasted in three years.

“From here who has read Half way, of President López Obrador ?, asked Sergio Pérez, representative of the association in the State of Mexico.

The assembly unanimously denied knowing the president’s book.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

Gabriela Jiménez, representative of Que Siga la Democracia, casts her vote. November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

“You have to go out and tell the people if President López Obrador is doing things well or not, they have to go out and ask the people all the young people who have helped and the older adults who have helped, when had given this? ”, he expressed. “The president has carried out great actions like this.”

Although at all times the organizers said that they are not politicians or represent any political party, the truth is that the president of the organization Gabriela Jiménez Godoy, competed for Morena, the PT and PVEM in the last electoral process for a federal deputation for the electoral district 3 in Azcapotzalco and won.

However, the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch (TEPJF) annulled the triumph of Jiménez Godoy due to various irregularities in the counting of the polls.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

Collection of signatures in the streets of CDMX. November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

At the meeting, Ileana Lizette Vázquez Sánchez, who was Jiménez Godoy’s alternate in the candidacy for federal deputation, provided training.

According to the guidelines established by the Congress of the Union, for this democratic exercise to take place, around 3.5 million signatures have to be collected at the national level.

“If we achieve this first stage, we will achieve a popular consultation on March 27, 2022, that is why it is so important that we meet, that we are informed and informed. We are going to go out on the streets and convince the public as we have done, ”said Vázquez Sánchez.

November 5, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

Asked by citizens regarding the refusal of citizens to give their signatures, Gabriela Jiménez said that this is a challenge that will soon emerge with the participation of citizens, generating trust in the process and the participants who collect their data.

“I believe that in general citizens are not used to participating in these processes, it is the second that we have just, but definitely with the organization and from a citizen’s face there will be more confidence in participating and leaving us their signature,” said Jiménez Godoy.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico