President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a decree in which he lists all the infrastructure works of his government as matters of public interest and national security, as well as any project that is considered a priority for the development of Mexico.

According to the decree issued this afternoon in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the projects that may be declared as fundamental for their execution are those in the communications, telecommunications, customs, border, hydraulic, water, and media sectors. environment, tourism, health, railways, railways in all its energy modalities, ports and airports.

In this way, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and various airport developments in the south of the country, the Olmeca de Dos Bocas refinery, Tabasco, the Mayan Train, the Trans-isthmic Train and the modernization of hydroelectric plants of the CFE will have priority in the authorization of permits and licenses for their execution according to the authorized budget.

With this decision, the federal president anticipates the protections that may be promoted through the Judicial Power and that go in the direction of stopping the development of infrastructure projects.

“That the development and growth of the infrastructure in charge of the agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration is in the public interest and national security, and that they translate into a collective benefit of all Mexicans,” the decree indicates.

“In order for the current administration to continue with the route aimed at promoting and consolidating the projects that will lead us as a nation to achieve economic growth and thereby achieve social welfare, I have seen fit to issue said Agreement,” he says.

The agreement, signed by President López Obrador, consists of three articles which specify that the agencies of the federal Administration must facilitate the granting of permits and licenses within a maximum period of five business days.

It details that if the facilities are not extended within this period, it will be considered that they were attended to in a positive way.

Similarly, provisional permits may be issued, with a validity of up to one year, at which time the definitive authorizations for execution must be granted.

It explains that the execution of the projects in a timely manner guarantees efficient spending and the correct exercise of the budget granted to said infrastructure works.

