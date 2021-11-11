President Andrés Manuel López Obrador demanded the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and the head of the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi), Juan Ferrer, to solve, without any excuse, the problem of drug shortages in the country.

In a work meeting in Colima, where the cabinet came to support the new administration of the Morenoist Indira Vizcaíno, the federal president pointed out that it is not possible to sleep peacefully while there are people who do not receive their medications.

“We already have to finish solving the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer, this is for Dr. Alcocer: I do not want to hear that there is a lack of medicines and I do not want excuses of any kind, we cannot sleep soundly if not there are medicines to treat the sick, ”López Obrador publicly reproached his collaborators.

The head of the federal Executive considered that with the opening of the purchase of drugs abroad, there is no longer any excuse to delay in the distribution of drugs, since the corruption that reigned in the sector has ended.

“The corruption that existed that 10 distributors monopolized all the drug purchases made by the government is no longer allowed, not even laboratories, intermediary companies, distributors, linked to corrupt politicians,” said López Obrador.

The President of the Republic also instructed to redouble efforts to improve the health infrastructure in Colima by rehabilitating IMSS and ISSSTE hospitals and ensuring that there is enough medical staff to care for the inhabitants of the state.

