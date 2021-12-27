The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed this Monday that businessman Carlos Slim paid the public treasury 28,000 million pesos in taxes this December after the sale of a subsidiary of América Móvil in the United States.

The federal president said this day, at the end of his morning conference at the National Palace, that he would have breakfast with the tycoon and after the meeting, he published on his Twitter account that Slim, Besides his friend, he is a good businessman who helps the development of Mexico.

“I had breakfast with Carlos Slim who, in addition to being a friend and a good businessman, contributes to the development of the country. For example, América Móvil sold a subsidiary in the United States and paid in Mexico, on December 16, 28 billion pesos to the Public Treasury ”, he published.

I had breakfast with Carlos Slim who, in addition to being a friend and a good businessman, contributes to the development of the country. For example, América Móvil sold a subsidiary in the United States and paid in Mexico, on December 16, 28 billion pesos to the Public Treasury. pic.twitter.com/CnnvljlA05 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 27, 2021

Slim and the rehabilitation of Metro Line 12

Carlos Slim is a businessman close to the president, in fact, after the collapse of a section of Metro Line 12 in May, who was in charge of the millionaire’s company, agreed that he would pay for the rehabilitation although he denied having been responsible for it.

Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso said in October that it would allocate an amount close to 800 million pesos to rehabilitate and reinforce the elevated section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro that collapsed in May.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

Grupo Carso’s construction unit, CICSA, together with the ICA company and the French firm Alstom, joined a consortium that built Line 12 of the capital’s Metro and he was in charge of the rough stretch, although he has refused to take responsibility.

“In this case for our auditors, the materiality is around 800 million pesos,” said Antonio Gómez, CEO of Grupo Carso, in October about the cost of the repair, in a call with analysts. In addition, he clarified that it was an estimated figure and that it represents no more than 1% of the company’s sales.

In accordance with Forbes, the fortune of Carlos Slim in 2021 reached 55.930 million dollars.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed