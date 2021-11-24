President Andrés Manuel López Obrador summoned a group of businessmen this afternoon at the National Palace for a private lunch.

Germán Larrea, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo México; Carlos Hank González, president of Grupo Banorte, and Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas and member of the business advisory council of the president.

Also at the meeting are Bernando Gómez, vice president of Grupo Televisa, and Olegario Vázquez Aldir, director of Grupo Ángeles.

Also present at the meal is Alfonso Romo, who was head of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic and with whom he met for the last time on February 25.

The meeting with the business leadership and the head of the federal Executive takes place a few hours after it was revealed that the president withdrew from the Senate Arturo Herrera’s nomination to be governor of the Bank of Mexico.

Similarly, the meeting takes place a few days after President López Obrador traveled to Washington to the North American Leaders Summit to evaluate the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

